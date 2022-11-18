|
18.11.2022 14:50:06
EQS-News: Nocera, Inc. Clocks Sales Revenue of Over $3 Million In October 2022 Alone, Expects Annualized Run Rate of $36 Million Over the Next 12 Months
Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) earlier announced that the Company achieved sales of revenue over $3 million for the month of October.
Prior to October 2022, Nocera's focus for its products was the Taiwanese domestic market. Nocera took the advantage of the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen to sell eel to Taiwanese exporters at a better price point to enter the Japanese market.
Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO, commented, "We anticipate this breakthrough into the Japanese Market through Taiwanese exporters of $3 million monthly revenue for October will continue through November and December of 2022. We expect this sales revenue to be reoccurring and continue through 2023. We believe we are on target to achieve our 2022 gross revenue of $14-$15 million. The depreciation of the Japanese Yen gives us a significant advantage as we can provide the best seafood at the best price point against our other competitor."
Nocera, Inc. is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company that designs, builds, and installs equipment for the fish farming industry, as well as provides technical assistance to fish farm operations. Our Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) help preserve the environment by reducing pollution from over concentration of fish as often occurs in fish farms based in natural inland waterways or bodies. Noceras RAS tanks can produce 20,000 30,000 lbs. of fish annually.
Contact Details
Christine Petraglia - TraDigital IR
+1 917-633-8980
News Source: News Direct
18.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
