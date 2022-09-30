Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 08:00:30

EQS-News: Noratis AG confirms forecast following good business performance in first half of 2022

EQS-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
Noratis AG confirms forecast following good business performance in first half of 2022

30.09.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis AG confirms forecast following good business performance in first half of 2022

  • EBIT at EUR 11.9 million, EBT improves to EUR 11.2 million
  • Property portfolio expanded to 4,230 units

Eschborn, 30 September 2022. In the first half of 2022, Noratis AG continued the good performance it enjoyed in previous years in terms of earnings and portfolio development. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 11.9 million after EUR 13.3 million in the first half of the previous year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR 10.2 million in the previous year to EUR 11.2 million. In addition to good operating performance, EBT benefited from positive earnings contributions from the fair value measurement of derivatives following the interest rate rises on the market. This effect was also reflected in consolidated net income, which increased from EUR 7.3 million in the previous year to EUR 8.0 million.

Noratis AG sold 268 units in the first half of 2022, mostly in the form of a block trade. The figure for the same period of 2021 was 289 units. 286 units were acquired compared with 543 in the first half of 2021. As properties are mainly purchased in the form of portfolio transactions, the half-yearly figures are typically subject to more pronounced fluctuations. The transaction volume is currently considerably lower due to the impact of the changed market environment as a result of geopolitical disruption, the significant deterioration in the economic outlook accompanied by rising Inflation and interest rates, and the energy crisis.

Noratis AG had a property portfolio of 4,230 units at the end of the first half of the year compared with 3,620 units one year earlier. The substantial expansion of the property portfolio and the further development of the existing portfolio especially the successful reduction in vacancy rates meant that rental income increased to EUR 14.0 million in the first half of 2022 after EUR 10.2 million in the first half of 2021.

On account of its good performance in the first half of 2022 in a challenging market environment, Noratis AG is confirming its forecast for the year as a whole. As previously, it aims to continue to expand its property portfolio and generate significantly higher EBIT and EBT than in 2021.

We are satisfied with our business performance in the first half of 2022. We are increasingly focusing on sustainability. We expect the energy performance of properties to play a crucial role in the future. Accordingly, we have set ourselves the target of making our portfolio climate-neutral by 2045, explains Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants and investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: Investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers, employees through to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Contact:

Noratis AG
Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager
+49 (0)69-170 77 68 20
presse@noratis.de

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
+49 (0)69 905 505 51
noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main

 


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1453517

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453517  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

