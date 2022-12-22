EQS-News: Noratis AG: Joachim von Bredow takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Noratis AG: Joachim von Bredow takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board



22.12.2022

Noratis AG: Joachim von Bredow takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Eschborn, 22. Dezember 2022. The supervisory board of the Eschborn-based portfolio developer Noratis AG will change its chairman as of 1 January 2023: the current supervisory board member Joachim von Bredow has been elected as the new chairman.

Joachim von Bredow is Managing Director of the real estate companies owned by the Merz family, which is an anchor shareholder in Noratis AG with a stake of around 49 percent. As successor to Dr. Henning Schröer in this function, von Bredow now also takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Noratis AG. "We would like to thank Dr Schröer for his work to date and are pleased that he will continue to serve Noratis AG with his expertise as a member of the Supervisory Board," explains Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG. Other members of the Supervisory Board in addition to Dr Schröer are Michael Nick, Christoph Scholl and Dr Florian Stetter, who acts as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

"After my appointment to the Supervisory Board of Noratis AG, I am pleased to be able to take over the chairmanship as the representative of the anchor shareholder Merz. Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, we will continue to support the Management Board with our know-how in the successful development of the company," says Joachim von Bredow.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants and investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: Investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers, employees through to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Noratis AG

Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager

+49 (0)69-170 77 68 20

presse@noratis.de

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

+49 (0)69 905 505 51

noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main