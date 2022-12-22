|
22.12.2022 08:30:04
EQS-News: Noratis AG: Joachim von Bredow takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: Noratis AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Noratis AG: Joachim von Bredow takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Eschborn, 22. Dezember 2022. The supervisory board of the Eschborn-based portfolio developer Noratis AG will change its chairman as of 1 January 2023: the current supervisory board member Joachim von Bredow has been elected as the new chairman.
Joachim von Bredow is Managing Director of the real estate companies owned by the Merz family, which is an anchor shareholder in Noratis AG with a stake of around 49 percent. As successor to Dr. Henning Schröer in this function, von Bredow now also takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Noratis AG. "We would like to thank Dr Schröer for his work to date and are pleased that he will continue to serve Noratis AG with his expertise as a member of the Supervisory Board," explains Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG. Other members of the Supervisory Board in addition to Dr Schröer are Michael Nick, Christoph Scholl and Dr Florian Stetter, who acts as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
"After my appointment to the Supervisory Board of Noratis AG, I am pleased to be able to take over the chairmanship as the representative of the anchor shareholder Merz. Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, we will continue to support the Management Board with our know-how in the successful development of the company," says Joachim von Bredow.
About Noratis:
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants and investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: Investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers, employees through to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Noratis AG
Investor & Public Relations Contact:
edicto GmbH
22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Noratis AG
|Hauptstraße 129
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
|E-mail:
|info@noratis.de
|Internet:
|www.noratis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4MK4
|WKN:
|A2E4MK
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518993
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1518993 22.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Noratis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Noratis AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Noratis AG
|10,90
|-1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung rasch beendet: US-Börsen schließen schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen auf rotem Terrain-- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt setzten sich ab Nachmittag die Bären durch, der ATX schloss leicht im Minus. Der DAX gab letztlich ebenfalls deutlich nach. Auch die Wall Street notierte in der Verlustzone. In Fernost herrschte dagegen mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.