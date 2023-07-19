EQS-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG annual general meeting passes all agenda items with a large majority

EQS-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Noratis AG: Noratis AG annual general meeting passes all agenda items with a large majority



19.07.2023 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Noratis AG annual general meeting passes all agenda items with a large majority

Eschborn, July 19, 2023 - At the Annual General Meeting of Noratis AG, a leading developer of residential real estate in Germany, all items on the agenda were approved by a large majority. Among other things, Hans-Jörg Bergler was elected to the Supervisory Board. He replaces Dr. Florian Stetter. All agenda items were passed with at least 97.48 percent of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG, explained: "We were able to expand our real estate portfolio to more than 4,500 units in 2022 and generated net income of EUR 8.3 million. In view of the significant deterioration in the environment over the course of the year, we are satisfied with this performance and are pleased that the Annual General Meeting supported Noratis AG's chosen path as a portfolio developer by a large majority. Now it is important that we position ourselves to take advantage of later buying opportunities.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.noratis.de in the Investor Relations section. Noratis AG's current sustainability report is also published there.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants and investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the companys portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: Investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers, employees through to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

