EQS-News: Norbert Harringer leaves the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Norbert Harringer leaves the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG



23.12.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Norbert Harringer leaves the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG announces that, at his own request, Norbert Harringer will be stepping down from his position as a Management Board member and ceasing his activities for the Group with effect from 31 December 2025. From 1 January 2026, Chief Operations Officer Franz Ennser will be assuming the areas of responsibility previously held by Norbert Harringer, namely those relating to Sustainability, Research and Development as well as Quality Management. In addition, Franz Ennser will remain responsible for the areas of Agricultural Raw Materials, Operational Excellence and Purchasing/Logistics/Supply Chain Management.

AGRANA Supervisory Board Chairman Erwin Hameseder: “I would like to thank Norbert Harringer for his contribution to AGRANA’s development and our successful collaboration at all times. In his 21 years with the company, six of which on the Management Board, he has played a major role in co-shaping AGRANA and, in particular, further developed the Group with regard to the future in his positions as Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. Norbert Harringer has consistently amalgamated energy-efficient technologies and sustainability to create important levers for change. The Supervisory Board wishes Norbert Harringer all the best for the future.”

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. With around 9,000 employees, the two business areas Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.5 billion at 50 production sites worldwide. Established in 1988, the company is the global market leader in fruit preparations and the world’s leading producer (and supplier) of apple juice concentrates and berry juice concentrates. AGRANA is the leading sugar company in Central and Eastern Europe and a major producer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as of bioethanol.



