25.01.2022 09:30:05
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp has on 24 January 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 21 January 2022.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,930,834,811.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.30 EET on 25 January 2022.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
