EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 February 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 31 January 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,930,834,811.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% 0.03% 5.01%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% 0.03% 5.05%
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   195,852,570   4.98%
SUBTOTAL A 195,852,570   4.98%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		 Expiration
date		 Exercise/Conversion
period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 119,588 0.00%
Securities Lending N/A N/A Physical 340,154 0.00%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 822,242 0.02%
      SUBTOTAL B 1,281,984 0.03%
 

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.30 EET on 2 February 2022.

 

