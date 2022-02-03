EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Fourth-quarter and full-year results 2021

|
Summary of the quarter
Strong profit growth, driven by 10% increase in income and tight cost control. Fourth-quarter operating profit increased by 32%, year on year, to EUR 1,281m. Total income was up 10%, driven by a 7% increase in net interest income and a 16% increase in net fee and commission income. Net fair value result increased by 14%. Costs were in line with the previous quarter but decreased by 10%, year on year, as the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by exceptional cost items.
Continued strong credit quality. Net loan losses and similar net result amounted to EUR 56m or 7bp in the quarter, compared with 3bp in the fourth quarter of 2020. Realised net loan losses remained low, consistent with previous periods, and the charge for the quarter included strengthened provisions for a small number of specific items. The management judgement buffer was unchanged at EUR 610m.
Cost-to-income ratio down to 47% and return on equity at 11.3%. Nordea's cost-to-income ratio improved to 47% from 57% a year ago in the fourth quarter, supported by income growth and continued cost efficiency. Return on equity (RoE) was 11.3%. Earnings per share increased by 44% to EUR 0.26 from EUR 0.18.
Dividend of approx. EUR 0.69* per share proposed for 2021 - CET1 ratio at 17.0%. Nordea's Board has proposed a dividend of approximately EUR 0.69* per share for 2021 - up 77% from EUR 0.39 for 2020. This translates to a 70% payout ratio, in line with Nordea's dividend policy. The CET1 ratio increased to 17.0% from 16.9% in the previous quarter and is now 6.8 percentage points above the regulatory requirement. Nordea is committed to implementing an efficient capital structure and commenced a EUR 2bn share buy-back programme on 22 October 2021. As at 31 December 2021, 109m shares had been repurchased at a cost of EUR 1,160m. Nordea has submitted a formal application to the ECB in January 2022 for potential follow-on share buy-backs.
New financial target for 2025. With a 2021 RoE of 11.2% and a cost-to-income ratio of 48%, Nordea has surpassed its full-year 2022 financial targets one year ahead of schedule. Nordea's new, full-year 2025 financial target is a RoE above 13%, supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 45-47%. For 2022, Nordea expects a RoE above 11%, supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 49-50%, despite investment for growth and higher regulatory costs, including the Swedish bank tax. Nordea will hold a Capital Markets Day on 17 February to discuss its financial target and plans for the new strategy period in more detail.
Group quarterly results and key ratios, Q4 2021
CEO comment
For Nordea, 2021 was a successful year. I'm proud of how we have progressed as a bank - together with our customers. Our business volumes grew and we gained market shares across the Nordics. Our mortgage lending grew by 6%, SME lending by 6% and assets under management (AuM) by 17%, reaching all-time-high levels. At the same time, we continued to create better customer experiences. We improved our customer satisfaction scores and reduced customer complaints by 9%. We are now receiving 41% fewer complaints than three years ago.
The strength of our business model was evident in 2021. We drove high levels of customer activity, both digital and in-person, by further developing our omnichannel model. For example, we had 22% more monthly logins to our digital services compared with last year. Customer satisfaction with our digital services remained high, with the mobile app achieving top ratings in all four Nordic countries.
Sustainability is at the core of our strategy - integrated into all aspects of our business, from our product offering to our investment decisions to our internal operations. In 2021 we continued to develop our service and product offering within financing and asset management. Total green lending grew to EUR 9.7bn, investor demand for our ESG savings products remained high and we continue to be the top-ranking bank for Nordic sustainable bonds. We were again ranked among the top 100 most sustainable corporations in the world by Corporate Knights - the only Nordic bank in the ranking.
All these activities resulted in a strong full-year financial performance. Our 2021 operating profit was over EUR 4.9bn, which is 67% higher than in 2020, and our return on equity was 11.2%, up from 7.1% last year.
In the fourth quarter we continued to make steady progress, growing our business and customer activity in line with previous quarters and achieving a return on equity of 11.3%. Our key focus remains on growing revenues faster than costs. This quarter, our cost-to-income ratio improved to 47% from 57% a year ago.
Our credit quality remains strong, with net loan losses of 7bp during the quarter. In 2021 as a whole, our net loan losses were only 1bp, compared with 35bp in 2020. We kept our management judgement buffer unchanged at EUR 610m as the impact of the pandemic on our customers remains uncertain.
We remain highly committed to implementing an efficient capital structure. Our capital strength is among the best in Europe, with a CET1 ratio of 17.0%, which is 6.8 percentage points above the current regulatory requirement. This means we can continue to support our customers, pay out dividends and deploy excess capital - benefiting both our shareholders and society at large.
Reflecting our very strong financial performance and capital position, our Board has proposed a 2021 dividend of
Meanwhile, our share buy-back programme continues. To date, we have deployed 75% of the initial EUR 2bn planned, having bought back 141m shares from our shareholders. We consider share buy-backs to be an integral part of our capital management and submitted a formal application to the ECB in January 2022 for a potential follow-on programme.
For 2022, we expect to deliver a return on equity above 11%, with continued profitable growth, and our cost-to-income ratio is expected to be 49-50%. In 2021 the cost-to-income ratio benefited from exceptionally high financial market income and we expect to invest for continued growth and also to incur higher regulatory costs in 2022, including the Swedish bank tax. Our operational efficiency continues to improve and we expect our cost-to-income ratio to keep on decreasing in the coming years.
Targets for 2022 surpassed in 2021 - new target for 2025
We have been very focused on delivering on our targets and priorities. I'm happy that we have surpassed our 2022 financial targets one year ahead of schedule and that all of our business areas have met their respective targets.
I would describe our current position as an important milestone. Now we will move forward to deliver best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences, raise the bar on our financial performance and drive further value creation for our shareholders. We want to be the preferred partner for Nordic customers in need of a broad range of financial services.
Today, we have published our new financial target for 2025, which is ambitious - yet realistic. We are targeting a return on equity above 13%. This will be supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 45-47% and assumes a CET1 requirement of 15-16%, including our management buffer. I am confident that with hard work we will meet it, just as we met our previous targets.
We will hold a Capital Markets Day on 17 February to present our 2025 financial target, respective business area ambitions and updated priorities, and discuss the new strategy period in more detail.
We could not have achieved these results without our skilled, passionate and very dedicated employees - I would like to thank all of them for their great efforts. I would also like to thank all our customers and shareholders for their very good cooperation over the past few years.
While we have a new target, our direction as a bank is not going to change. For more than 200 years we have played a key role in supporting our customers and developing the Nordic societies. That will be our role going forward as well.
Frank Vang-Jensen
* Approximate amount based on the estimated number of shares that will be in issue at the estimated dividend decision date.
Income statement
Business volumes, key items1
Ratios and key figures2
Outlook (new)
Financial target for 2025
The target will be supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 45-47%, an annual net loan loss ratio of around 10bp and the continuation of Nordea's well-established capital and dividend policies.
Financial outlook for 2022
Capital policy
Dividend policy
Outlook (old)
Key priorities to meet 2022 financial targets
Financial targets for 2022
a return on equity above 10%
Costs (operating expenses)
Capital policy
Dividend policy
Credit quality
Dividend for 2021
The Board has decided to propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24 March 2022 authorise it to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 2,682m* in the aggregate. This corresponds to 70% of the net profit for the year, in line with upper range of the dividend policy. The intention is for the Board to decide on a dividend payment in a single instalment based on the authorisation immediately after the AGM. The dividend will not be paid for shares held by Nordea on the dividend record date. A full dividend payment decided immediately after the AGM is expected to amount to approximately EUR 0.69** per share.
Regulatory developments
2021 publications
This release is a summary of Nordea's fourth-quarter and full-year results 2021 report. The complete report is attached to this release and can also be found on the below link on our website.
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 EET (06.30 CET) on 3 February 2022.
