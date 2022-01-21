EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares



21.01.2022 / 09:21





Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital

21 January 2022 at 9.15 EET

Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") has today cancelled 34,726,349 treasury shares, which were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors.

The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 21 January 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Nordea is 3,930,834,811 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,930,834,811.

Nordea holds 5,770,674 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.15 EET on 21 January 2022.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.