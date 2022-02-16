16.02.2022 08:00:03

EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 15.02.2022

15.02.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 15.02.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 687,777 10.41 7,156,627.43
XHEL 357,855 10.38 3,713,640.26
CEUX 587,520 10.39 6,107,173.32
AQEU 54,473 10.40 566,521.22
TQEX 21,802 10.41 227,004.56
XCSE 67,302 10.38 698,532.63
Total 1,776,729 10.40 18,469,499.42
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.5407 and DKK to EUR 7.4444
** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 39,550,432 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

