12.10.2023 07:30:14

EQS-News: Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 2.2 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2023

Hamburg, 12 October 2023. Including two additional projects from Chile and Brazil totaling around 560 MW, the Nordex Group received orders for 365 wind turbines with a total rated capacity of 2.2 Gigawatt (GW) in the third quarter 2023 compared to 277 wind turbines with 1.4 GW in the previous year quarter. The average selling price (ASP) in Euros per megawatt of output was EUR 0.79 million/MW due to regional mix effects (Q3/2022: EUR 0.90 million/MW). Overall, the Nordex Group increased its order intake (excluding service business) by 10.6 percent to 4.9 GW in the first nine months (9M/2022: 4.4 GW). The average selling price grew to EUR 0.85 million/MW from EUR 0.82 million/MW in the same period last year.

Nordex received orders from eleven countries in the third quarter 2023. The largest individual markets include Türkiye, Chile, Germany and Canada.

"In the third quarter, order momentum picked up noticeably, as expected, and we were able to increase the order intake significantly in a stable price and cost environment. Our products are again proving to be very competitive, particularly in Europe and Latin America. Our focus remains on the efficient execution of our high order backlog,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.


The Nordex Group in profile

The Group has installed over 44 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2022. The company currently employs over 9,000 people. The manufacturing network includes plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. The product range focuses on onshore turbines primarily in the 4- to 6.X-MW class, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited expansion areas and regions with limited grid capacity.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

