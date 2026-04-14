Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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14.04.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group announces 1.9 GW of order intake in the first quarter 2026
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 14 April 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, the Nordex Group recorded 1,869 MW of orders in the Projects segment, excluding Service business (Q1/2025: 2,182 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) increased to EUR 0.91 million/MW in the first quarter 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 0.87 million/MW). The increase is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects.
Between January and March 2026, customers ordered a total of 292 wind turbines for projects in 13 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, Türkiye and Sweden.
“We had a robust start to the year with an order intake of around 1.9GW, in line with our expectations. We continue to see a healthy order pipeline in Europe and North America and remain confident in the expected order momentum for the full year,” says JoséLuisBlanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
asiehler@nordex-online.com
Tobias Vossberg
Phone: +49 173 457 3633
tvossberg@nordex-online.com
Rafaela Gunzburger
Phone: +49 152 041 43 62
rgunzburger@nordex-online.com
14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2307562
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307562 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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14.04.26
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14.04.26
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