Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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14.04.2026 07:00:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group announces 1.9 GW of order intake in the first quarter 2026

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group announces 1.9 GW of order intake in the first quarter 2026

14.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Overall stable pricing environment continued
  • Order intake mainly driven by Germany, Türkiye and Sweden

Hamburg, 14 April 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, the Nordex Group recorded 1,869 MW of orders in the Projects segment, excluding Service business (Q1/2025: 2,182 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) increased to EUR 0.91 million/MW in the first quarter 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 0.87 million/MW). The increase is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects.

Between January and March 2026, customers ordered a total of 292 wind turbines for projects in 13 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, Türkiye and Sweden.

“We had a robust start to the year with an order intake of around 1.9GW, in line with our expectations. We continue to see a healthy order pipeline in Europe and North America and remain confident in the expected order momentum for the full year,” says JoséLuisBlanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.


About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.



Contact for press inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com


Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

asiehler@nordex-online.com


Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 173 457 3633

tvossberg@nordex-online.com


Nordex SE

Rafaela Gunzburger

Phone: +49 152 041 43 62

rgunzburger@nordex-online.com

 


14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2307562

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307562  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

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