Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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09.07.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group announces 3.1 GW of order intake in the second quarter 2026
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 9 July 2026. In the second quarter of 2026, the Nordex Group recorded 3,054 MW of orders in the Projects segment, excluding Service business, 32.2 percent higher than the previous year’s figures (Q2/2025: 2,310 MW). For the first half of the year 2026 this totals 4,923 MW, an increase of 9.6 percent (H1/2025:4,492 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was EUR 0.97 million/MW in the second quarter 2026 (Q2/2025: EUR 0.97 million/MW) and EUR 0.95 million/MW in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 0.92 million/MW). The increase is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects.
Between April and June 2026, customers ordered a total of 496 wind turbines for projects in 10 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, the US and Türkiye.
“With an order intake of around 800 megawatts in the US this quarter, we've reached an important milestone. It reflects the trust our customers place in us and the strength of our organisation in the American market. We remain focused on reliable execution as we continue to grow alongside our customers,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, US and Türkiye. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
asiehler@nordex-online.com
09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2362930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2362930 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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