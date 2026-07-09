Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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09.07.2026 07:00:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group announces 3.1 GW of order intake in the second quarter 2026

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group announces 3.1 GW of order intake in the second quarter 2026

09.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • 4.9 GW of order intake booked in the first half of 2026
  • Stable pricing environment continued
  • Order intake mainly driven by Germany, the US and Türkiye

Hamburg, 9 July 2026. In the second quarter of 2026, the Nordex Group recorded 3,054 MW of orders in the Projects segment, excluding Service business, 32.2 percent higher than the previous year’s figures (Q2/2025: 2,310 MW). For the first half of the year 2026 this totals 4,923 MW, an increase of 9.6 percent (H1/2025:4,492 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was EUR 0.97 million/MW in the second quarter 2026 (Q2/2025: EUR 0.97 million/MW) and EUR 0.95 million/MW in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 0.92 million/MW). The increase is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects.

Between April and June 2026, customers ordered a total of 496 wind turbines for projects in 10 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, the US and Türkiye.

“With an order intake of around 800 megawatts in the US this quarter, we've reached an important milestone. It reflects the trust our customers place in us and the strength of our organisation in the American market. We remain focused on reliable execution as we continue to grow alongside our customers,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, US and Türkiye. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2362930

 
End of News EQS News Service

2362930  09.07.2026 CET/CEST

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