EQS-News: Nordex Group closes Q4 with 3.6 GW in orders, setting a new annual order intake record of 10.2 GW in 2025

Nordex Group closes Q4 with 3.6 GW in orders, setting a new annual order intake record of 10.2 GW in 2025



13.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Q4/2025 order intake increased to EUR 3,175 m, compared to EUR 2,889 m in Q4/2024

Order intake of 10.2 GW in FY 2025 achieved - exceeding last year`s record levels by 22.5 percent

Ongoing stable pricing environment

Hamburg, 13 January 2026. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Nordex Group secured 3,552 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding service business), growing by around 9.2 percent compared to previous year’s figure (Q4/2024: 3,253 MW). For the full year 2025, this totals 10,214 MW increasing by 22.5 percent compared to 8,336 MW in the previous year. The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) remained generally stable in Q4/2025 in EUR 0.89 million/MW (FY 2025: EUR 0.91 million/MW) compared to EUR 0.89 million/MW in the same period last year (FY 2024: EUR 0.90 million/MW). The slight increase in annual ASP is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects.

Between October and December 2025, customers ordered a total of 577 wind turbines for projects in 12 countries, with the majority of projects coming from Germany, Canada and France.

"Following a strong order intake year in 2024, we continued with this strong momentum in 2025, underscoring the strength of our product portfolio and customer relationships. The majority of our orders came from our core European markets and Canada, where Nordex holds a strong position. This success has resulted in a healthy order backlog at year-end, providing a solid foundation for the future," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

