Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 07:00:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group closes Q4 with 3.6 GW in orders, setting a new annual order intake record of 10.2 GW in 2025

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group closes Q4 with 3.6 GW in orders, setting a new annual order intake record of 10.2 GW in 2025

13.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • Q4/2025 order intake increased to EUR 3,175 m, compared to EUR 2,889 m in Q4/2024
  • Order intake of 10.2 GW in FY 2025 achieved - exceeding last year`s record levels by 22.5 percent
  • Ongoing stable pricing environment

 

Hamburg, 13 January 2026. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Nordex Group secured 3,552 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding service business), growing by around 9.2 percent compared to previous year’s figure (Q4/2024: 3,253 MW). For the full year 2025, this totals 10,214 MW increasing by 22.5 percent compared to 8,336 MW in the previous year. The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) remained generally stable in Q4/2025 in EUR 0.89 million/MW (FY 2025: EUR 0.91 million/MW) compared to EUR 0.89 million/MW in the same period last year (FY 2024: EUR 0.90 million/MW). The slight increase in annual ASP is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects.

Between October and December 2025, customers ordered a total of 577 wind turbines for projects in 12 countries, with the majority of projects coming from Germany, Canada and France.

"Following a strong order intake year in 2024, we continued with this strong momentum in 2025, underscoring the strength  of our product portfolio and customer relationships. The majority of our orders came from our core European markets and Canada, where Nordex holds a strong position. This success has resulted in a healthy order backlog at year-end, providing a solid foundation for the future," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

 

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

 

Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 173 457 3633

tvossberg@nordex-online.com

 

Nordex SE

Rafaela Gunzburger

Phone: +49 (0)152 041 43 62

rgunzburger@nordex-online.com


13.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258818

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258818  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten