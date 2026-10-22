Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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22.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group enters New Zealand market with 192 MW order from Mercury

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group enters New Zealand market with 192 MW order from Mercury

22.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 22 October 2026. The Nordex Group has received its first order from New Zealand. Mercury, one of New Zealand’s major electricity generation and retail companies, has ordered 40 N133/4.8 wind turbines with a total capacity of 192 MW for a wind farm in the Otago region of New Zealand’s South Island. In addition, Mercury and Nordex have concluded a comprehensive service agreement covering a period of 30 years.

The order marks Nordex’s entry into the New Zealand wind energy market.

The wind farm Puke Kapo Hau is located in the eastern foothills of the Lammermoor Range in the Otago region of New Zealand’s South Island. With an average wind speed of more than 8 metres per second, the site offers strong conditions for wind energy generation. Installation of the first turbine on a 90-metre tubular steel tower is scheduled to begin in early 2028, with commissioning of the first unit planned for mid-2028.

Mercury Chief Executive Officer Stew Hamilton said Mercury was excited to work with Nordex on its first wind farm development in New Zealand: “Mercury has delivered five of the six wind farms constructed in New Zealand over the past five years, demonstrating our ability to execute major renewable energy projects safely, on time and on budget. Puke Kapo Hau marks the next phase of our wind energy development, and we're pleased to be partnering with Nordex to help deliver new generation for New Zealand. Nordex has had a significant presence in Australia for many years, and we’re happy to support a new wind technology supplier into the New Zealand market.”

Alberto Perez, Managing Director Australia of the Nordex Group said: “Entering the New Zealand market with Mercury as our first customer represents an important step for the Nordex Group. New Zealand has excellent wind resources and ambitious renewable energy opportunities, making it a very attractive market for us. We are particularly pleased that Mercury has placed its confidence in our technology and our team for this significant project. With the combination of the N133/4.8 and our long-term service offering, we look forward to supporting Mercury over the full lifecycle of the wind farm.”

Mercury has a substantial renewable generation portfolio in New Zealand. For Nordex, the project represents an optimal starting point for establishing its presence in New Zealand. In preparation for project execution and subsequent operations, Nordex plans to work closely with local companies and build up its capabilities in the country. Current planning includes the use of local contractors for crane services, turbine installation activities and final run activities. This will allow Nordex to combine its international turbine and project experience with local expertise as it establishes its operations in New Zealand.

About Mercury

Mercury is an electricity generator and retailer whose generation assets produce electricity from 100% renewable sources: hydro, geothermal and wind. The company also provides electricity, gas, broadband and mobile services to customers throughout New Zealand.

 About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2419234

 
End of News EQS News Service

2419234  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

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