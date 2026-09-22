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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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22.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group expands its Delta4000 series with new N193/7.X turbine

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nordex Group expands its Delta4000 series with new N193/7.X turbine

22.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 22 September 2026. The Nordex Group is expanding its product portfolio with a new variant of its globally successful Delta4000 series. The N193/7.X turbine combines proven technology with targeted enhancements to optimize energy yield, permitting viability, and cost effectiveness.

Capitalizing on the platform’s flexibility, the new turbine will be launched in several nominal capacity configurations, enabling a tailored fit for different market requirements.

The N193/7.X combines an installed capacity of 7.3 MW with a 193-meter rotor and 95-meter single piece blades, providing a highly competitive solution for medium- and low-wind sites. At typical low to medium-wind locations, the N193/7.X yield is up to 14% compared to the N175/6.X model.

For the German market, the new turbine will initially be available with a maximum capacity of 6.6 MW, optimizing project economics at medium- to low-wind sites while addressing complex permitting and grid connection requirements.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: “The N193/7.X is the next chapter in the Delta4000 success story by building on the proven platform and introducing targeted enhancements, we deliver a powerful and flexible solution for a wide range of market and site requirements, creating even greater value for our customers.”

The N193/7.X builds on the proven technology of the Delta4000 platform, which has demonstrated its reliability and performance over many years. Key components, including the nacelle, turbine control system and electrical architecture, have been carried over and further optimized to meet evolving market requirements. As a result, customers benefit from high reliability, short product introduction times, and proven production, logistics, and installation processes.

Thanks to its flexible power range, this turbine can also be adapted to different site requirements. Various operating modes enable optimization in terms of energy yield, capacity factor, sound requirements, and service life. This gives customers the opportunity to tailor their projects individually to economic and regulatory requirements.

With multiple tower technologies and configuration options, the turbine delivers competitive solutions tailored to the needs of diverse markets. Serial production of the N193/7.X is scheduled for 2029.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2402638

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402638  22.09.2026 CET/CEST

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