EQS-News: Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain



10.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Option to expand the project to a total capacity of 120 MW in the future

Hamburg, 10 April 2026. End of March 2026, the Nordex Group received a new order in Spain for initially 80 MW. A customer has ordered 13 N175/6.X turbines for a wind farm in Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for a period of 20 years.

The order also provides for the option to expand the wind farm by an additional 40 MW, which would increase the total capacity of the project to 120 MW in the future.

The turbines will be supplied on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 meters. The installation of the wind turbines is set to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning expected end of 2027.

Francisco Cejudo, Director of Sales Spain at Nordex Group states: “The project utilizing our newest N175/6.X turbine technology further strengthens our footprint in Spain and contributes to the country’s continued expansion of renewable energy capacity.”

The names of the customer and wind farm are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com