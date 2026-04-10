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Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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10.04.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain

10.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Option to expand the project to a total capacity of 120 MW in the future

Hamburg, 10 April 2026. End of March 2026, the Nordex Group received a new order in Spain for initially 80 MW. A customer has ordered 13 N175/6.X turbines for a wind farm in Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for a period of 20 years.

The order also provides for the option to expand the wind farm by an additional 40 MW, which would increase the total capacity of the project to 120 MW in the future.

The turbines will be supplied on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 meters. The installation of the wind turbines is set to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning expected end of 2027.

Francisco Cejudo, Director of Sales Spain at Nordex Group states: “The project utilizing our newest N175/6.X turbine technology further strengthens our footprint in Spain and contributes to the country’s continued expansion of renewable energy capacity.”

The names of the customer and wind farm are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


10.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2305854

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305854  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

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