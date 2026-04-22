EQS-News: Nordex Group: N175/6.X turbine with 7.3 MW power mode, new 162,5-meter tower, and type approval for a further 179-meter tower

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Nordex Group: N175/6.X turbine with 7.3 MW power mode, new 162,5-meter tower, and type approval for a further 179-meter tower



22.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, Madrid, 22 April 2026. The Nordex Group continues to advance its Delta4000 turbine platform with several product updates for the N175/6.X turbine, further strengthening the turbine’s performance, energy yield and project suitability across key markets.

New power mode with 7.3 MW rating

As part of the continuous product improvement programme, Nordex is introducing a new power mode with 7.3 MW nominal rating for the N175/6.X. The new power mode enhances annual energy production up to 1.7 percent, while sound power level remain unchanged.

Nordex already secured more than 3 GW of firm orders for the N175/6.X which demonstrates the strong market demand for the turbine across a wide range of site conditions. With the introduction of the 7.3MW power mode, the turbine now delivers further reductions in levelized cost of energy across its key markets.

New tower configuration with 162,5 meters hub height for Germany

In parallel, Nordex is progressing the rollout of a new tower configuration. A concrete-steel hybrid tower solution with 162.5 meters hub height for the N175/6.X is currently under development, with type approval scheduled for the 2nd quarter 2026 and first customer deliveries possible for the second half of this year.

In Germany, projects permitted to a maximum building height of 250 meters can now utilize the N175/6.X turbine with the 162.5 meters concrete-steel hybrid tower. Customers benefit from increased energy yield enabled by the larger rotor of the N175/6.X in combination with the hub height of 162.5 meters, making this configuration the ideal choice especially for low to medium wind sites.

Handover of type certification from TÜV Süd for N179 meter Max Bögl hybrid tower at the WindEurope Conference in Madrid

In addition to this new tower variant, Nordex has also reached an important certification milestone for its 179-meter hybrid concrete tower solutions on April 21, 2026. At the WindEurope conference in Madrid, the Nordex Group officially received the type approval certificate in accordance with DIBt guidelines from the independent certifier TÜV SÜD for the hybrid tower from strategic partner Max Bögl.

The certification is a prerequisite for the approval and installation of the N175 on this tower. In addition to its in-house developed hybrid tower, Nordex now has a second successfully certified hybrid tower variant available for the hub height of 179 meters.

“With these developments, Nordex continues to focus on performance optimization, certification stability and customer-oriented solutions, reinforcing the competitiveness of the N175/6.X turbine and supporting reliable project execution in increasingly dynamic and opportunity-rich market environments”, says JoséLuisBlanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com