EQS-News: Nordex Group obtains 77 MW order in Romania

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group obtains 77 MW order in Romania



03.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 3 August 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from the Swedish renewable energy company OX2 for the supply and installation of 11 N175/6.X turbines in Romania. The contract for the Urleasca wind farm with a total installed capacity of 77 MW also includes a 35-year Premium Service agreement.

In parallel, OX2 has sold the Urleasca 77 MW ready-to-build wind farm to the Norwegian renewable energy solutions provider Scatec ASA. OX2 is contracted to oversee the entire construction phase scheduled to commence in Q3 2026, with commissioning planned for the second half of 2028. The Urleasca wind farm holds a long-term Contract-for-Difference (CfD) with the Romanian State.

The wind farm will be located near the village of Urleasca in Braila County, around 150 kilometers northeast of Bucharest in southeastern Romania.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our transnational cooperation with OX2 – this time in Romania. The country continues to offer attractive opportunities for the deployment of modern wind energy technology. By combining OX2’s international project development expertise with our latest N175/6.X technology, all companies will deliver efficient and competitive renewable electricity to the Romanian market,” says Slava Feklin, Country Manager Romania and Ukraine of the Nordex Group.

The project Urleasca further strengthens the Nordex Group’s position in Romania, where the company has contracted more than 500 MW in the last months.

About OX2 AB

OX2 is a leading renewable energy developer that operates a large and diverse project portfolio across all major technologies, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, and storage. The total portfolio including development, construction, asset management and operations amounts to about 33 GW. OX2 is present in five European markets, and Australia. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is owned by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investors. www.ox2.com

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, Türkiye and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com