Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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12.10.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group order intake rises 29.5% to 2.8 GW in the third quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 12 October 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, the Nordex Group recorded 2,810 MW of orders in the Projects segment, excluding Service business, 29.5 percent higher than the prior-year figure (Q3/2025: 2,170 MW). For the first nine months of the year 2026, order intake totalled 7,733 MW, an increase of 16.1 percent (9M/2025: 6,661 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was EUR 0.90 million/MW in the third quarter 2026 (Q3/2025: EUR 0.93 million/MW) and EUR 0.93 million/MW in the nine months of 2026 (9M/2025: EUR 0.92 million/MW). The development is primarily driven by project scope and regional mix effects while pricing remained stable.
Between July and September 2026, customers ordered a total of 427 wind turbines for projects in 10 countries. The strongest individual markets were Türkiye, Germany and the US.
“Our order intake is becoming more globally diversified, and the third quarter confirms this. Türkiye led with more than 900 MW, and in the US we have now booked more than 1.3 GW year to date. We expect the international share to keep growing as we convert our pipeline in the coming quarters, while order momentum in Europe and Germany remains strong," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, US and Türkiye. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Contact for investor inquiries:
12.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2413718
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2413718 12.10.2026 CET/CEST
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07:25
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07:00
|EQS-News: Nordex Group order intake rises 29.5% to 2.8 GW in the third quarter of 2026 (EQS Group)
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07:00
|EQS-News: Auftragseingang der Nordex Group steigt im dritten Quartal 2026 um 29,5 % auf 2,8 GW (EQS Group)
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07.10.26
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07.10.26
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