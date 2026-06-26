EQS-News: Nordex Group reaches further milestone in Romania’s Pestera II wind project with start of turbine manufacturing and site preparation

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordex Group reaches further milestone in Romania’s Pestera II wind project with start of turbine manufacturing and site preparation



26.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Nordex Group reaches further milestone in Romania’s Pestera II wind project with start of turbine manufacturing and site preparation

Hamburg, 26 June 2026. Following last year’s order intake (Q4/2025) for the 392 MW Pestera II wind farm project in Romania, the Nordex Group has reached the next execution milestone with the start of turbine manufacturing and initial site preparation works. In parallel, contracts for certain long-lead items, such as anchor cages, have already been placed to ensure the timely execution of the project.

Construction activities are progressing as planned, with foundation works scheduled to begin in the coming months and the project on track for commissioning in 2028.

Pestera II is a flagship project for the Nordex Group in Romania. The wind farm comprises 56 N163/6.X turbines with a nominal capacity of 7 MW each, installed on 138-metre steel towers for the customer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The project is located in Constan?a in southeastern Romania, in the Dobrogea region, which benefits from strong and stable wind conditions as well as proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.

With Pestera II, Nordex further strengthens its presence in Eastern Europe. The project represents a continued expansion of the company’s successful activities in the region, supported by favourable market conditions and increasing demand for renewable energy capacity.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com