Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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26.06.2026 09:00:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group reaches further milestone in Romania’s Pestera II wind project with start of turbine manufacturing and site preparation
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordex Group reaches further milestone in Romania’s Pestera II wind project with start of turbine manufacturing and site preparation
Hamburg, 26 June 2026. Following last year’s order intake (Q4/2025) for the 392 MW Pestera II wind farm project in Romania, the Nordex Group has reached the next execution milestone with the start of turbine manufacturing and initial site preparation works. In parallel, contracts for certain long-lead items, such as anchor cages, have already been placed to ensure the timely execution of the project.
Construction activities are progressing as planned, with foundation works scheduled to begin in the coming months and the project on track for commissioning in 2028.
Pestera II is a flagship project for the Nordex Group in Romania. The wind farm comprises 56 N163/6.X turbines with a nominal capacity of 7 MW each, installed on 138-metre steel towers for the customer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
The project is located in Constan?a in southeastern Romania, in the Dobrogea region, which benefits from strong and stable wind conditions as well as proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.
With Pestera II, Nordex further strengthens its presence in Eastern Europe. The project represents a continued expansion of the company’s successful activities in the region, supported by favourable market conditions and increasing demand for renewable energy capacity.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2354238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354238 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Nordex AG
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|Nordex Buy
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|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Buy
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|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.05.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|RBC Capital Markets
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|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Barclays Capital
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|Nordex AG
|43,94
|0,32%
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