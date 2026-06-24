EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany



24.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany

Hamburg, 24 June 2026. The Nordex Group has received a new order in Germany for 112 MW. The customer is NeXtWind Management GmbH. For the Altmark wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, the Nordex Group will supply and install 16 N175/6.X wind turbines with 179-metre hub heights. The order also includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

The wind farm will be built between the cities Salzwedel and Stendal and is one of the most significant repowering projects in the region. Installation of the turbines is scheduled to start in November 2027, with commissioning planned for spring 2028.

“With the N175/6.X and a hub height of 179 metres, we are delivering a major project for NeXtWind in Saxony-Anhalt and making a measurable contribution to the energy transition in Germany. We appreciate NeXtWind’s renewed trust in us and look forward to continuing our partnership on this landmark project,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

For years, Saxony-Anhalt has played a key role in the expansion of wind energy. The Altmark region offers very favourable wind conditions. Large-scale projects such as the 112 MW Altmark wind farm underline the importance of the federal state for a fossil-free, secure electricity supply.

About NeXtWind

NeXtWind is a leading renewable energy company headquartered in Berlin and London. Since its founding in 2020, the company has focused on acquiring and optimising existing wind farms through repowering. Today, NeXtWind operates more than 37 sites with a capacity of 500 MW and has a repowering pipeline of 2 GW. By 2028, the company plans to expand to a total generation capacity of 3 GW.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com