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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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24.06.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany

24.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany

Hamburg, 24 June 2026. The Nordex Group has received a new order in Germany for 112 MW. The customer is NeXtWind Management GmbH. For the Altmark wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, the Nordex Group will supply and install 16 N175/6.X wind turbines with 179-metre hub heights. The order also includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

The wind farm will be built between the cities Salzwedel and Stendal and is one of the most significant repowering projects in the region. Installation of the turbines is scheduled to start in November 2027, with commissioning planned for spring 2028.

“With the N175/6.X and a hub height of 179 metres, we are delivering a major project for NeXtWind in Saxony-Anhalt and making a measurable contribution to the energy transition in Germany. We appreciate NeXtWind’s renewed trust in us and look forward to continuing our partnership on this landmark project,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

For years, Saxony-Anhalt has played a key role in the expansion of wind energy. The Altmark region offers very favourable wind conditions. Large-scale projects such as the 112 MW Altmark wind farm underline the importance of the federal state for a fossil-free, secure electricity supply.

 

About NeXtWind

NeXtWind is a leading renewable energy company headquartered in Berlin and London. Since its founding in 2020, the company has focused on acquiring and optimising existing wind farms through repowering. Today, NeXtWind operates more than 37 sites with a capacity of 500 MW and has a repowering pipeline of 2 GW. By 2028, the company plans to expand to a total generation capacity of 3 GW.

 

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2352320

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352320  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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