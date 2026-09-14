Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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14.09.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 34 MW order in Germany: N175/6.X on 199-metre hub height
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 14 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order for 34 MW in Hesse from EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH. For the Rauschenberg wind farm, the Nordex Group will supply and install five N175/6.X turbines. The turbines will be installed on towers with a hub height of 199 metres. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for a period of 20 years.
Delivery and installation of the N175/6.X turbines from the end of 2027 will take place as part of a repowering project. By replacing five existing older wind turbines with an installed capacity of 3 MW with more powerful 6.8 MW turbines, electricity generation at the site can be significantly increased from summer 2028. The number of turbines will remain unchanged.
With a hub height of 199 metres and its large rotor, the N175/6.X also harnesses stronger and more consistent wind flows at higher altitudes. This results in higher energy yields, improved site utilisation and increased electricity production, particularly during periods of lower wind.
“The Rauschenberg project is a prime example of the next generation of wind energy. Through repowering, we will be able to generate significantly more renewable electricity at an established site in the future, bring agriculture and renewables together and thereby make an important contribution to regional energy supply. The trusting cooperation with Nordex on an equal footing is an important foundation for the successful implementation of the project,” says Lukas Jörgens, Project Manager Rauschenberg at EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik.
“The order for the Rauschenberg wind farm from EEF demonstrates the potential that modern repowering projects offer for a faster energy transition and more efficient use of existing sites. With the N175/6.X on 199-metre towers, we are deploying a technology that enables very high energy yields even at low-wind sites and strengthens the economics of projects. At the same time, this order underlines the continued strong demand for our high-performance wind turbines in Germany and our customers’ confidence in the competitiveness of our technology. We thank EEF for their trust and good cooperation,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.
In March 2026, the Nordex Group had already received its first order for the delivery of three N175/6.X turbines with the same hub height of 199 metres for a project in North Rhine-Westphalia.
About EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2398072
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2398072 14.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
14:52
|EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält 34-MW-Auftrag in Hessen: N175/6.X auf 199 Meter Nabenhöhe (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 34 MW order in Germany: N175/6.X on 199-metre hub height (EQS Group)
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|Nordex Equal Weight
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|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Buy
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|Nordex Equal Weight
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|20.08.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
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|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|38,06
|-2,91%
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