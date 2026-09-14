EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 34 MW order in Germany: N175/6.X on 199-metre hub height

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives 34 MW order in Germany: N175/6.X on 199-metre hub height



14.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 14 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order for 34 MW in Hesse from EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH. For the Rauschenberg wind farm, the Nordex Group will supply and install five N175/6.X turbines. The turbines will be installed on towers with a hub height of 199 metres. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for a period of 20 years.

Delivery and installation of the N175/6.X turbines from the end of 2027 will take place as part of a repowering project. By replacing five existing older wind turbines with an installed capacity of 3 MW with more powerful 6.8 MW turbines, electricity generation at the site can be significantly increased from summer 2028. The number of turbines will remain unchanged.

With a hub height of 199 metres and its large rotor, the N175/6.X also harnesses stronger and more consistent wind flows at higher altitudes. This results in higher energy yields, improved site utilisation and increased electricity production, particularly during periods of lower wind.

“The Rauschenberg project is a prime example of the next generation of wind energy. Through repowering, we will be able to generate significantly more renewable electricity at an established site in the future, bring agriculture and renewables together and thereby make an important contribution to regional energy supply. The trusting cooperation with Nordex on an equal footing is an important foundation for the successful implementation of the project,” says Lukas Jörgens, Project Manager Rauschenberg at EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik.

“The order for the Rauschenberg wind farm from EEF demonstrates the potential that modern repowering projects offer for a faster energy transition and more efficient use of existing sites. With the N175/6.X on 199-metre towers, we are deploying a technology that enables very high energy yields even at low-wind sites and strengthens the economics of projects. At the same time, this order underlines the continued strong demand for our high-performance wind turbines in Germany and our customers’ confidence in the competitiveness of our technology. We thank EEF for their trust and good cooperation,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.

In March 2026, the Nordex Group had already received its first order for the delivery of three N175/6.X turbines with the same hub height of 199 metres for a project in North Rhine-Westphalia.

About EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH

EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH stands for a future in which sustainability and progress are closely linked. As a creative visionary, the company is passionately committed to Energy Transition 2.0 and is an innovative partner for integrated energy concepts in Germany. With many years of industry experience and locations in Berlin, Hamburg and Mainz, EEF drives projects close to the respective sites with more than 80 employees – with the aim of integrating these projects into its own portfolio over the long term. In this context, EEF plans to invest more than EUR one billion in the coming years. Its goal is to create a sustainable energy era by intelligently combining wind energy, photovoltaics and storage technologies, supported by innovative AI software. Through open dialogue and careful listening, EEF develops tailor-made energy solutions close to the respective sites that meet local needs.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com