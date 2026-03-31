Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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31.03.2026 07:30:14

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Max Bögl in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Max Bögl in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

31.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 31 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from Max Bögl for the supply and installation of six wind turbines for the Peckelsheim community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia. The N163/6.X turbines will be installed on 164-meter-high hybrid towers. Additionally, the contract includes a 20-year service agreement, ensuring the long-term availability and performance of the turbines.

The installation of the first turbine is scheduled to begin in spring 2027. The commissioning of the wind farm is also planned for 2027.

The Peckelsheim community wind farm is being built near Willebadessen in the eastern part of Höxter district in North Rhine-Westphalia. The rural region is characterized by open arable and green land as well as favorable topographical conditions for wind energy use.

Max Bögl has been a proven partner of the Nordex Group for many years in Germany, regularly supplying concrete towers for wind farms with concrete-steel hybrid towers – so also this time in Peckelsheim. Furthermore, Max Bögl is not only active as a Nordex supplier, but also as a developer and operator of wind farms. The Peckelsheim project highlights this partnership between Nordex and Max Bögl, with Max Bögl acting as both supplier and customer.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2300242

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300242  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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