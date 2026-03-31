Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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31.03.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Max Bögl in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 31 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from Max Bögl for the supply and installation of six wind turbines for the Peckelsheim community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia. The N163/6.X turbines will be installed on 164-meter-high hybrid towers. Additionally, the contract includes a 20-year service agreement, ensuring the long-term availability and performance of the turbines.
The installation of the first turbine is scheduled to begin in spring 2027. The commissioning of the wind farm is also planned for 2027.
The Peckelsheim community wind farm is being built near Willebadessen in the eastern part of Höxter district in North Rhine-Westphalia. The rural region is characterized by open arable and green land as well as favorable topographical conditions for wind energy use.
Max Bögl has been a proven partner of the Nordex Group for many years in Germany, regularly supplying concrete towers for wind farms with concrete-steel hybrid towers – so also this time in Peckelsheim. Furthermore, Max Bögl is not only active as a Nordex supplier, but also as a developer and operator of wind farms. The Peckelsheim project highlights this partnership between Nordex and Max Bögl, with Max Bögl acting as both supplier and customer.
About the Nordex Group
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31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2300242
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300242 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Max Bögl in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält von Max Bögl Auftrag über 42 MW in Nordrhein-Westfalen (EQS Group)
|
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Analysen zu Nordex AG
|25.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
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|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Nordex AG
|43,78
|1,34%
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