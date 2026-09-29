Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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29.09.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 29 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from Navaris in Germany. The 42 MW Lambacher Höh wind farm project is being built in Rhineland-Palatinate. The order comprises the supply and installation of four N163/6.X turbines and two N175/6.X turbines. It also includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.
The wind farm is being built southwest of Bitburg, close to the Luxembourg border. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on hybrid towers: the four N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 metres and the two N175/6.X turbines with a hub height of 179 metres.
Installation of the first wind turbine is scheduled for January 2028. Full commissioning of the wind farm is planned for July 2028.
Navaris is Qualitas Energy’s German renewable energy platform and has operated under this name since 17 September 2026.
For the Nordex Group, the project marks its fourth collaboration with the project developer in Germany. Navaris is part of the Spain-based Qualitas Energy Group, an internationally active investment and asset management company focused on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. As recently as March 2026, the Nordex Group received a 56 MW order from the group for a project in Hesse.
“With the Lambacher Höh wind farm, we are implementing another project through our German platform while further strengthening regional renewable energy generation. Our collaboration with the Nordex Group is defined by technological quality, partnership, reliability and a shared ability to deliver. These are precisely the qualities needed to consistently advance the energy transition in Germany,” says Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Navaris.
“We are very pleased to be working on another project with our long-standing customer and to continue our successful collaboration in Germany. The order once again underscores the customer’s confidence in our turbine technology and in our long-term partnership. With the N163/6.X and N175/6.X turbine types, we are offering an optimal solution for the Lambacher Höh site. Modern wind turbines not only contribute to decarbonisation but also strengthen security of supply. Together with Navaris, we are thus making an important contribution to the future of Germany’s energy system,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.
About Navaris
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2406392
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406392 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag von Navaris über 42 MW in Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
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|Nordex Equal Weight
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|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
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|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
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|Nordex Buy
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|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Underperform
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|03.07.26
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|09.03.26
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|Nordex Equal Weight
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|-0,77%
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