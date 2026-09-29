EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany



29.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 29 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from Navaris in Germany. The 42 MW Lambacher Höh wind farm project is being built in Rhineland-Palatinate. The order comprises the supply and installation of four N163/6.X turbines and two N175/6.X turbines. It also includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

The wind farm is being built southwest of Bitburg, close to the Luxembourg border. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on hybrid towers: the four N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 metres and the two N175/6.X turbines with a hub height of 179 metres.

Installation of the first wind turbine is scheduled for January 2028. Full commissioning of the wind farm is planned for July 2028.

Navaris is Qualitas Energy’s German renewable energy platform and has operated under this name since 17 September 2026.

For the Nordex Group, the project marks its fourth collaboration with the project developer in Germany. Navaris is part of the Spain-based Qualitas Energy Group, an internationally active investment and asset management company focused on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. As recently as March 2026, the Nordex Group received a 56 MW order from the group for a project in Hesse.

“With the Lambacher Höh wind farm, we are implementing another project through our German platform while further strengthening regional renewable energy generation. Our collaboration with the Nordex Group is defined by technological quality, partnership, reliability and a shared ability to deliver. These are precisely the qualities needed to consistently advance the energy transition in Germany,” says Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Navaris.

“We are very pleased to be working on another project with our long-standing customer and to continue our successful collaboration in Germany. The order once again underscores the customer’s confidence in our turbine technology and in our long-term partnership. With the N163/6.X and N175/6.X turbine types, we are offering an optimal solution for the Lambacher Höh site. Modern wind turbines not only contribute to decarbonisation but also strengthen security of supply. Together with Navaris, we are thus making an important contribution to the future of Germany’s energy system,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.

About Navaris

Navaris is a leading renewable energy platform with a clear focus on accelerating the energy transition in Germany. The company acquires, develops, builds and operates high-quality projects, assuming end-to-end responsibility across the entire value chain. Navaris combines technical expertise, financial strength and a local presence with the ambition to actively help shape Germany’s sustainable, independent and resilient energy future. Its project pipeline currently comprises more than 3 GW at an advanced stage of development, of which more than 1.3 GW is already under construction or in operation. More than 200 employees professionally implement our projects from six strategic locations in Berlin, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Trier, Cologne and Stuttgart, working together with partners, municipalities and local stakeholders. Navaris takes responsibility, seizes opportunities and creates economically viable, locally rooted projects that generate long-term value for current and future generations.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com