Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany

29.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 29 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from Navaris in Germany. The 42 MW Lambacher Höh wind farm project is being built in Rhineland-Palatinate. The order comprises the supply and installation of four N163/6.X turbines and two N175/6.X turbines. It also includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

The wind farm is being built southwest of Bitburg, close to the Luxembourg border. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on hybrid towers: the four N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 metres and the two N175/6.X turbines with a hub height of 179 metres.

Installation of the first wind turbine is scheduled for January 2028. Full commissioning of the wind farm is planned for July 2028.

Navaris is Qualitas Energy’s German renewable energy platform and has operated under this name since 17 September 2026.

For the Nordex Group, the project marks its fourth collaboration with the project developer in Germany. Navaris is part of the Spain-based Qualitas Energy Group, an internationally active investment and asset management company focused on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. As recently as March 2026, the Nordex Group received a 56 MW order from the group for a project in Hesse.

“With the Lambacher Höh wind farm, we are implementing another project through our German platform while further strengthening regional renewable energy generation. Our collaboration with the Nordex Group is defined by technological quality, partnership, reliability and a shared ability to deliver. These are precisely the qualities needed to consistently advance the energy transition in Germany,” says Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Navaris.

“We are very pleased to be working on another project with our long-standing customer and to continue our successful collaboration in Germany. The order once again underscores the customer’s confidence in our turbine technology and in our long-term partnership. With the N163/6.X and N175/6.X turbine types, we are offering an optimal solution for the Lambacher Höh site. Modern wind turbines not only contribute to decarbonisation but also strengthen security of supply. Together with Navaris, we are thus making an important contribution to the future of Germany’s energy system,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.

About Navaris
Navaris is a leading renewable energy platform with a clear focus on accelerating the energy transition in Germany. The company acquires, develops, builds and operates high-quality projects, assuming end-to-end responsibility across the entire value chain. Navaris combines technical expertise, financial strength and a local presence with the ambition to actively help shape Germany’s sustainable, independent and resilient energy future. Its project pipeline currently comprises more than 3 GW at an advanced stage of development, of which more than 1.3 GW is already under construction or in operation. More than 200 employees professionally implement our projects from six strategic locations in Berlin, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Trier, Cologne and Stuttgart, working together with partners, municipalities and local stakeholders. Navaris takes responsibility, seizes opportunities and creates economically viable, locally rooted projects that generate long-term value for current and future generations.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2406392

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406392  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AG

mehr Analysen
25.09.26 Nordex Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.26 Nordex Underperform RBC Capital Markets
21.08.26 Nordex Equal Weight Barclays Capital
20.08.26 Nordex Underperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.26 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 38,68 -0,77% Nordex AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Anleihenrenditen im Fokus: ATX mit leichtem Plus -- DAX behauptet sich mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Der ATX zeigt sich etwas fester. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind ebenfalls überschaubare Gewinne zu sehen. Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen