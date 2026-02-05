Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
05.02.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 56 MW order for community wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 5 February 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from Bürgerwindpark BHU Betriebs GmbH & Co. KG. Nordex is set to deliver eight N163/6.X wind turbines, each installed on 118-meter tubular steel towers, for the Bosbüll Holm Uphusum (BHU) community wind farm spanning three villages in the North Frisia region of Schleswig-Holstein. The overall capacity is 56 MW. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines for 20 years, ensuring consistently high technical availability of the machines over the long term.
The installation of the turbines is scheduled for early 2027, with commissioning expected to be completed by fall of the same year.
Bürgerwindpark BHU Betriebs GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Bosbüll, will operate the wind turbines in the 7 MW mode. This ensures maximum energy generation at the windy site and fully utilizes the potential of the strong wind region in North Frisia.
Schleswig-Holstein is considered a pioneer in community wind farms. Especially in North Frisia these projects have been established for decades: citizens invest together, make transparent decisions, and benefit directly. This fosters acceptance and brings tax revenue as well as investments in community projects such as daycare centers or village community houses. John-Heinrich Ingwersen, Managing Director of Bürgerwindpark BHU, says: “After almost 15 years of planning, we have realized this three-village wind farm. In the future, around 400 limited partners will be involved in the Bosbüll Holm Uphusum (BHU) community wind farm.”
Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: “Community wind projects are a cornerstone of the energy transition in Germany. We are pleased to support this locally anchored project with our N163/6.X turbine technology. The wind farm will not only provide climate-friendly electricity but will also secure local value creation and further advance the energy transition in North Frisia together with all stakeholders.”
About the Nordex Group
