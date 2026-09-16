Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
16.09.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 91 MW order from TEUT Energieprojekte in Brandenburg, Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 16 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order for 91 MW in Brandenburg, Germany. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract with a term of 20 years.
The customer is TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH. The Schönermark-Passow wind farm, comprising 13 N163/6.X turbines, is being built near Schwedt/Oder in the Uckermark district. Construction as well as the delivery and installation of the turbines, which will have a hub height of 164 metres, are scheduled to begin as early as September 2027. Commissioning of the first wind turbine is planned for January 2028. The Schönermark-Passow project is being realised together with the utility Salzburg AG from the federal state of the same name in Austria.
TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH is a long-standing customer of the Nordex Group in Brandenburg: most recently, in 2025, the project developer ordered eleven Nordex turbines with a total capacity of 65.7 MW for the Mürow-Neukünkendorf and Willmersdorf-Tempelfelde wind farms. Commissioning is planned for spring and summer 2027 respectively.
Jan Teut, Managing Director of TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH: “The Schönermark-Passow wind farm is our tenth project with the Nordex Group. We have purchased a total of 39 turbines with an installed capacity of 252 MW. The professional contract negotiations as well as the construction and operation of the turbines give us confidence to continue planning many projects with Nordex turbines in the future.”
“By supplying the Schönermark-Passow wind farm, we are once again supporting TEUT Energieprojekte in the implementation of a new wind farm and, together, contributing to the further expansion of wind energy in Brandenburg. We are delighted by the renewed trust our long-standing customer has placed in our N163/6.X technology and in our long-term service expertise,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.
About TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2399550
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399550 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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