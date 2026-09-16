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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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16.09.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 91 MW order from TEUT Energieprojekte in Brandenburg, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives 91 MW order from TEUT Energieprojekte in Brandenburg, Germany

16.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 16 September 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order for 91 MW in Brandenburg, Germany. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract with a term of 20 years.

The customer is TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH. The Schönermark-Passow wind farm, comprising 13 N163/6.X turbines, is being built near Schwedt/Oder in the Uckermark district. Construction as well as the delivery and installation of the turbines, which will have a hub height of 164 metres, are scheduled to begin as early as September 2027. Commissioning of the first wind turbine is planned for January 2028. The Schönermark-Passow project is being realised together with the utility Salzburg AG from the federal state of the same name in Austria.

TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH is a long-standing customer of the Nordex Group in Brandenburg: most recently, in 2025, the project developer ordered eleven Nordex turbines with a total capacity of 65.7 MW for the Mürow-Neukünkendorf and Willmersdorf-Tempelfelde wind farms. Commissioning is planned for spring and summer 2027 respectively.

Jan Teut, Managing Director of TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH: “The Schönermark-Passow wind farm is our tenth project with the Nordex Group. We have purchased a total of 39 turbines with an installed capacity of 252 MW. The professional contract negotiations as well as the construction and operation of the turbines give us confidence to continue planning many projects with Nordex turbines in the future.”

“By supplying the Schönermark-Passow wind farm, we are once again supporting TEUT Energieprojekte in the implementation of a new wind farm and, together, contributing to the further expansion of wind energy in Brandenburg. We are delighted by the renewed trust our long-standing customer has placed in our N163/6.X technology and in our long-term service expertise,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.

About TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH
TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH is a Berlin-based project developer for renewable energies with a focus on wind and solar energy. As part of the TEUT group of companies, the company has been developing, financing, realising and operating energy projects for many years, particularly in Brandenburg. With an integrated approach ranging from project development and operation to operational management, TEUT is one of the established independent players in the German wind energy market.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2399550

 
End of News EQS News Service

2399550  16.09.2026 CET/CEST

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