EQS-News: Nordex Group receives first order for N175/6.X turbine with 199-meter hub height

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives first order for N175/6.X turbine with 199-meter hub height



25.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 25 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received its first order for the N175/6.X turbine with a hub height of 199 meters. The 21 MW Marienmünster-Altenbergen project in North Rhine-Westphalia thus marks another milestone in the technological development of modern onshore turbines. With the implementation of this project, the Nordex Group will install its currently highest series-produced wind turbine during the course of 2027.

The client for the project is Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie GmbH & Co. KG. Three N175/6.X turbines, each with a nominal output of 7 MW, will be supplied and installed on Nordex’s self-developed hybrid tower system with a hub height of 199 metres. The lower part of the tower is made of concrete, while the upper section is steel. Construction of the foundations is scheduled to start in September 2026, with commissioning of the wind farm planned for summer 2027.

Thanks to its exceptional hub height of 199 metres and a total rotor blade tip height of over 286 metres, the N175/6.X generates electricity even at very low wind speeds. The increased hub height allows the turbine to access more stable wind flows earlier, significantly improving the availability of the system, especially during periods of low winds.

Especially during those periods of low wind feed-in, electricity prices in Germany are often higher. The N175/6.X therefore enables operators to specifically produce electricity during times of increased market attractiveness, allowing them to achieve a disproportionately high economic benefit. At the same time, thanks to its ability to generate power even at low wind speeds, the turbine contributes to a more consistent supply of renewable energy and thus makes a particularly effective contribution to the energy transition.

“We are very pleased to be able to carry out this pioneering pilot project together with Nordex and to contribute to a significant milestone in the wind energy sector. The extraordinary hub height of 199 meters represents an important step for our region in moving away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy, thanks to the increased reliability of wind turbine yields,” says Alexander Möhring, Managing Director of Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: “Nordex is now able to supply wind turbines with a hub height of 199 metres. With the N175/6.X at this hub height, we are opening up entirely new possibilities for our customers in terms of economical and market-oriented wind power generation compared to other turbine types.”

By using its proprietary concrete tower technology in more than 2,500 turbines worldwide and with numerous Nordex hybrid tower projects in Finland (168-meter hub height), Germany, and other European countries (179-meter hub height), the Nordex Group has successfully proven the technological foundation for its large concrete-steel hybrid towers. The move to a 199-meter hub height is a logical evolution of this technology, setting new standards for resilient and market-oriented onshore wind energy in Germany.

The N175/6.X is part of the proven Delta4000 platform from the Nordex Group. With a rotor diameter of 175 metres and a swept area of more than 24,000 square metres, the turbine achieves particularly high yields – especially in combination with very large hub heights.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com