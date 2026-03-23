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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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23.03.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new order from Serbia for 70 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives new order from Serbia for 70 MW

23.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 23 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received a new order for the supply and installation of 11 N175/6.X wind turbines for the Jasikovo wind farm in eastern Serbia. The turbines will be installed on 119-metre tubular steel towers and will be operated with a rating of up to 7 MW per turbine.

The order also includes a 30-year Premium Service contract, with the option to extend the agreement by a further five years.

All turbines will be equipped with the Nordex Anti-Icing System, ensuring high availability and reliable operation under the site’s climatic conditions.

The Jasikovo wind farm is located in the Serbian Carpathian Mountains, approximately 175 kilometres east-southeast of Belgrade. The project area lies around six  kilometres southwest of the village of Jasikovo and offers excellent wind conditions, with an average wind speed of approx. 8 m/s at hub height.

Installation of the first turbine is scheduled for April 2027, while initial power generation is expected to begin in July 2027. Once fully operational, the wind farm is forecast to deliver a net annual energy production of more than 270 GWh.

“This project once again underlines the strong competitiveness of our N175/6.X turbine and the growing demand for high-performance solutions in South-Eastern Europe. Jasikovo marks the first time that Nordex turbines in Serbia are outfitted with our Anti-Icing System,” says Paris Lappas, Director Sales Mediterranean East at the Nordex Group. “We are very pleased to continue our success story in Serbia and to contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy expansion.”

With the Jasikovo project, the Nordex Group has now sold wind projects in Serbia amounting to 425 MW turbines in the country, further strengthening its position in the Serbian market.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2295242

 
End of News EQS News Service

2295242  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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