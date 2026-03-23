Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
23.03.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new order from Serbia for 70 MW
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 23 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received a new order for the supply and installation of 11 N175/6.X wind turbines for the Jasikovo wind farm in eastern Serbia. The turbines will be installed on 119-metre tubular steel towers and will be operated with a rating of up to 7 MW per turbine.
The order also includes a 30-year Premium Service contract, with the option to extend the agreement by a further five years.
All turbines will be equipped with the Nordex Anti-Icing System, ensuring high availability and reliable operation under the site’s climatic conditions.
The Jasikovo wind farm is located in the Serbian Carpathian Mountains, approximately 175 kilometres east-southeast of Belgrade. The project area lies around six kilometres southwest of the village of Jasikovo and offers excellent wind conditions, with an average wind speed of approx. 8 m/s at hub height.
Installation of the first turbine is scheduled for April 2027, while initial power generation is expected to begin in July 2027. Once fully operational, the wind farm is forecast to deliver a net annual energy production of more than 270 GWh.
“This project once again underlines the strong competitiveness of our N175/6.X turbine and the growing demand for high-performance solutions in South-Eastern Europe. Jasikovo marks the first time that Nordex turbines in Serbia are outfitted with our Anti-Icing System,” says Paris Lappas, Director Sales Mediterranean East at the Nordex Group. “We are very pleased to continue our success story in Serbia and to contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy expansion.”
With the Jasikovo project, the Nordex Group has now sold wind projects in Serbia amounting to 425 MW turbines in the country, further strengthening its position in the Serbian market.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2295242
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295242 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
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|Nordex Buy
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|26.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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