Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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17.03.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects on the island of Fehmarn in Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 17 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received two new orders for repowering projects on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn in Germany. For the two wind farms Fehmarn-Mitte I and Fehmarn-Mitte II, Nordex will supply and install 24 wind turbines of the N163/5.X type. The total capacity of the orders from the company Fehmarn-Mitte GmbH amounts to 136.8 MW. Additionally, the contracts include a premium service agreement for 20 years, which is intended to ensure long-term high technical availability of the turbines.
The installation of the turbines is planned for summer 2027. The commissioning of all turbines in both wind farms is scheduled to be completed in fall 2027.
The Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are among the established onshore wind energy locations in the region and have been gradually modernized over the years: The modern, high-performance Nordex turbines with 5.7 MW of capacity will now replace older turbines. The goal is to generate more electricity with fewer wind turbines while complying with distance and environmental regulations. Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are regularly used as reference projects for repowering measures on the island.
“The orders underline how powerful modern onshore technology is today: Our turbines will generate significantly higher yields at the site in the future, making repowering an economically and ecologically convincing model for our new customer,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.
“We are very pleased about the collaboration with Nordex. It creates a strong foundation for a trusting and close partnership for further future projects,” say Karl Detlef, Managing Director, and Julian Hertz-Kleptow, Project Manager of the parent company Osterhof Detlef Regenerative Energien GmbH & Co. KG.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2291824
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2291824 17.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects on the island of Fehmarn in Germany (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält neue Aufträge über 137 MW für Repowering-Projekte auf Fehmarn (EQS Group)
|
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|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
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|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.24
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|Nordex AG
|43,32
|-0,18%
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