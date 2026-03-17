EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects on the island of Fehmarn in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects on the island of Fehmarn in Germany



17.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 17 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received two new orders for repowering projects on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn in Germany. For the two wind farms Fehmarn-Mitte I and Fehmarn-Mitte II, Nordex will supply and install 24 wind turbines of the N163/5.X type. The total capacity of the orders from the company Fehmarn-Mitte GmbH amounts to 136.8 MW. Additionally, the contracts include a premium service agreement for 20 years, which is intended to ensure long-term high technical availability of the turbines.

The installation of the turbines is planned for summer 2027. The commissioning of all turbines in both wind farms is scheduled to be completed in fall 2027.

The Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are among the established onshore wind energy locations in the region and have been gradually modernized over the years: The modern, high-performance Nordex turbines with 5.7 MW of capacity will now replace older turbines. The goal is to generate more electricity with fewer wind turbines while complying with distance and environmental regulations. Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are regularly used as reference projects for repowering measures on the island.

“The orders underline how powerful modern onshore technology is today: Our turbines will generate significantly higher yields at the site in the future, making repowering an economically and ecologically convincing model for our new customer,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

“We are very pleased about the collaboration with Nordex. It creates a strong foundation for a trusting and close partnership for further future projects,” say Karl Detlef, Managing Director, and Julian Hertz-Kleptow, Project Manager of the parent company Osterhof Detlef Regenerative Energien GmbH & Co. KG.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com