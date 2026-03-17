Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.03.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects on the island of Fehmarn in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects on the island of Fehmarn in Germany

17.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 17 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received two new orders for repowering projects on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn in Germany. For the two wind farms Fehmarn-Mitte I and Fehmarn-Mitte II, Nordex will supply and install 24 wind turbines of the N163/5.X type. The total capacity of the orders from the company Fehmarn-Mitte GmbH amounts to 136.8 MW. Additionally, the contracts include a premium service agreement for 20 years, which is intended to ensure long-term high technical availability of the turbines.

The installation of the turbines is planned for summer 2027. The commissioning of all turbines in both wind farms is scheduled to be completed in fall 2027.

The Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are among the established onshore wind energy locations in the region and have been gradually modernized over the years: The modern, high-performance Nordex turbines with 5.7 MW of capacity will now replace older turbines. The goal is to generate more electricity with fewer wind turbines while complying with distance and environmental regulations. Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are regularly used as reference projects for repowering measures on the island.

“The orders underline how powerful modern onshore technology is today: Our turbines will generate significantly higher yields at the site in the future, making repowering an economically and ecologically convincing model for our new customer,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

“We are very pleased about the collaboration with Nordex. It creates a strong foundation for a trusting and close partnership for further future projects,” say Karl Detlef, Managing Director, and Julian Hertz-Kleptow, Project Manager of the parent company Osterhof Detlef Regenerative Energien GmbH & Co. KG.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2291824

 
End of News EQS News Service

2291824  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AG

mehr Analysen
11.03.26 Nordex Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.03.26 Nordex Market-Perform Bernstein Research
27.02.26 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.02.26 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.26 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 43,32 -0,18% Nordex AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX dürfte abwartend in den Handel starten -- DAX etwas tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich etwas schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird sich zum Auftakt zunächst kaum aus der Deckung wagen. Beim DAX zeichnet sich zum Auftakt ein überschaubares Minus ab. An den Börsen in Asien zeigen sich mehrheitlich überschaubare Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen