EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders totaling 82 MW from Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives new orders totaling 82 MW from Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE in Germany



19.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 19 May 2026. The Nordex Group has received new orders from Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie GmbH & Co. KG (WNE) in Germany for the supply and installation of twelve N175/6.X wind turbines. The turbines, each with a hub height of 179 meters, will be installed across three projects in the district of Höxter in North Rhine-Westphalia. The total capacity of the orders amounts to 82 MW. The contracts also include a Premium Service for the turbines for a period of 20 years.

The turbines will be deployed across the Dringenberg project with seven turbines, Gehrden Ost with three turbines, and the Gehrden Fölsen extension project with two wind turbines. Construction work is scheduled to begin in mid-2027.

With these latest orders, WNE is continuing its long-standing cooperation with the Nordex Group. As recently as March, WNE commissioned Nordex to supply three N175/6.X turbines for the Marienmünster-Altenbergen wind farm – for the first time with a hub height of 199 meters.

Alexander Möhring, Managing Director of Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE, said: “We are delighted to be able to make another important contribution to the energy transition in Europe together with Nordex. This project underscores our successful partnership and our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy projects.”

“The N175/6.X turbines stand out thanks to their advanced technology and enable our customers to generate wind power reliably and efficiently. We greatly value our long-standing partnership with WNE and are pleased to further advance the energy transition through these new projects and innovative technology,” says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com