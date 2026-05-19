Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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19.05.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders totaling 82 MW from Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE in Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 19 May 2026. The Nordex Group has received new orders from Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie GmbH & Co. KG (WNE) in Germany for the supply and installation of twelve N175/6.X wind turbines. The turbines, each with a hub height of 179 meters, will be installed across three projects in the district of Höxter in North Rhine-Westphalia. The total capacity of the orders amounts to 82 MW. The contracts also include a Premium Service for the turbines for a period of 20 years.
The turbines will be deployed across the Dringenberg project with seven turbines, Gehrden Ost with three turbines, and the Gehrden Fölsen extension project with two wind turbines. Construction work is scheduled to begin in mid-2027.
With these latest orders, WNE is continuing its long-standing cooperation with the Nordex Group. As recently as March, WNE commissioned Nordex to supply three N175/6.X turbines for the Marienmünster-Altenbergen wind farm – for the first time with a hub height of 199 meters.
Alexander Möhring, Managing Director of Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE, said: “We are delighted to be able to make another important contribution to the energy transition in Europe together with Nordex. This project underscores our successful partnership and our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy projects.”
“The N175/6.X turbines stand out thanks to their advanced technology and enable our customers to generate wind power reliably and efficiently. We greatly value our long-standing partnership with WNE and are pleased to further advance the energy transition through these new projects and innovative technology,” says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
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19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329280
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329280 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives new orders totaling 82 MW from Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE in Germany (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält neue Aufträge über 82 MW von der Westfälisch-Niedersächsische Energie WNE (EQS Group)
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