EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 28 MW in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives order for 28 MW in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany



26.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 26 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received a 28 MW order from Windpark Nuscheler GmbH. For the Beesenstedt 3 site in the Saale District of Saxony-Anhalt, Nordex Group will deliver three N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 meters, as well as one additional N163/6.X on a 118-meter steel tower.

The order also includes a premium service contract for 15 years, ensuring high technical availability of the machines.

The installation of the turbines is scheduled for spring 2027; commissioning is expected to be completed in the summer of the same year.

According to the Federal Network Agency, 59 new wind turbines with a total capacity of 330.8 MW were installed in Saxony-Anhalt in 2025. In total, there are currently about 2,760 turbines in operation with nearly 5.8 GW of capacity. By 2028, almost 300 more wind turbines and around 1.9 GW of capacity are expected to be added.

The Nuscheler Group has been operating wind energy systems on its own land since 2007. Its tasks include planning, construction, and operation of wind energy systems. In the company's agricultural division, farmland is cultivated for food production.

Today, the company supplies electricity to around 23,000 households and combines agriculture, renewable energy, and regional value creation.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com