Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
26.03.2026 07:30:15
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 28 MW in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 26 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received a 28 MW order from Windpark Nuscheler GmbH. For the Beesenstedt 3 site in the Saale District of Saxony-Anhalt, Nordex Group will deliver three N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 meters, as well as one additional N163/6.X on a 118-meter steel tower.
The order also includes a premium service contract for 15 years, ensuring high technical availability of the machines.
The installation of the turbines is scheduled for spring 2027; commissioning is expected to be completed in the summer of the same year.
According to the Federal Network Agency, 59 new wind turbines with a total capacity of 330.8 MW were installed in Saxony-Anhalt in 2025. In total, there are currently about 2,760 turbines in operation with nearly 5.8 GW of capacity. By 2028, almost 300 more wind turbines and around 1.9 GW of capacity are expected to be added.
The Nuscheler Group has been operating wind energy systems on its own land since 2007. Its tasks include planning, construction, and operation of wind energy systems. In the company's agricultural division, farmland is cultivated for food production.
Today, the company supplies electricity to around 23,000 households and combines agriculture, renewable energy, and regional value creation.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297656
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2297656 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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