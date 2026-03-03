Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order from Qualitas Energy for 56 MW wind farm in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives order from Qualitas Energy for 56 MW wind farm in Germany

03.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 3 March 2026. The Nordex Group has obtained a 56 MW order from Qualitas Energy Deutschland, a company belonging to the Qualitas Energy Group headquartered in Spain. The contract for the Wippershainer Höhe wind farm covers the delivery and installation of eight N163/6.X turbines on 164-meter hybrid towers. The order also includes a 20-year Premium Full Service for the turbines to ensure optimal long-term availability and performance.

The wind farm will be located near Bad Hersfeld in Hesse. Installation of the first turbine is scheduled for summer 2027, with commissioning planned for end of 2027.

The Wippershainer Höhe project is part of an over 3 GW portfolio of Qualitas Energy with more than 100 projects in Germany. “We are delighted to cooperate again with Qualitas Energy Deutschland. This order reflects their trust in our technology and our ability to deliver efficient, economical reliable and future-oriented technology,” says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group.

Borja Caruana, COO at Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, adds: "The Wippershainer Höhe wind farm is another important milestone in our advanced project pipeline. Our continued collaboration with the Nordex Group confirms our shared conviction that high-performance technology, long-standing experience, and reliable partnerships are crucial to the success of the energy transition. We look forward to implementing this project efficiently and future-oriented.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2283862

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283862  03.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten