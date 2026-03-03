EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order from Qualitas Energy for 56 MW wind farm in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives order from Qualitas Energy for 56 MW wind farm in Germany



03.03.2026

Hamburg, 3 March 2026. The Nordex Group has obtained a 56 MW order from Qualitas Energy Deutschland, a company belonging to the Qualitas Energy Group headquartered in Spain. The contract for the Wippershainer Höhe wind farm covers the delivery and installation of eight N163/6.X turbines on 164-meter hybrid towers. The order also includes a 20-year Premium Full Service for the turbines to ensure optimal long-term availability and performance.

The wind farm will be located near Bad Hersfeld in Hesse. Installation of the first turbine is scheduled for summer 2027, with commissioning planned for end of 2027.

The Wippershainer Höhe project is part of an over 3 GW portfolio of Qualitas Energy with more than 100 projects in Germany. “We are delighted to cooperate again with Qualitas Energy Deutschland. This order reflects their trust in our technology and our ability to deliver efficient, economical reliable and future-oriented technology,” says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group.

Borja Caruana, COO at Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, adds: "The Wippershainer Höhe wind farm is another important milestone in our advanced project pipeline. Our continued collaboration with the Nordex Group confirms our shared conviction that high-performance technology, long-standing experience, and reliable partnerships are crucial to the success of the energy transition. We look forward to implementing this project efficiently and future-oriented.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

