Nordex Aktie

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

09.12.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders for 102 MW in France and Belgium

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives orders for 102 MW in France and Belgium

09.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 9 December 2025. The Nordex Group has won new contracts in France and Belgium, covering the delivery and installation of 28 wind turbines for seven wind farms. The orders for different turbine types comprise a total capacity of 102 MW. Each contract includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement to ensure long-term turbine performance and reliability.

The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.

Turbine deliveries and installations in the French regions Pays de la Loire, Normandie and Grand Est as well as in the Ardennes and Wallonia in Belgium are scheduled to begin in 2026 and 2027.

In France, one project will be equipped with five N131/3000 turbines. Two further projects are set to install eight and four N117/3675 turbines respectively, while another wind farm will feature four N149/4.X turbines. The total new orders amount to 77 MW.

In Belgium, with new orders totalling 25 MW, one project will receive three N131/3600 turbines; four N117/3675 turbines will be installed across two other wind farms.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2241816

 
End of News EQS News Service

2241816  09.12.2025 CET/CEST

