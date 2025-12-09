EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders for 102 MW in France and Belgium

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders for 102 MW in France and Belgium



09.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 9 December 2025. The Nordex Group has won new contracts in France and Belgium, covering the delivery and installation of 28 wind turbines for seven wind farms. The orders for different turbine types comprise a total capacity of 102 MW. Each contract includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement to ensure long-term turbine performance and reliability.

The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.

Turbine deliveries and installations in the French regions Pays de la Loire, Normandie and Grand Est as well as in the Ardennes and Wallonia in Belgium are scheduled to begin in 2026 and 2027.

In France, one project will be equipped with five N131/3000 turbines. Two further projects are set to install eight and four N117/3675 turbines respectively, while another wind farm will feature four N149/4.X turbines. The total new orders amount to 77 MW.

In Belgium, with new orders totalling 25 MW, one project will receive three N131/3600 turbines; four N117/3675 turbines will be installed across two other wind farms.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

