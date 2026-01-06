Nordex Aktie

06.01.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders from UKA totaling 224 MW for projects in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives orders from UKA totaling 224 MW for projects in Germany

06.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 January 2026. In December 2025, the Nordex Group received orders from wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) for a total of 33 turbines in Germany. The orders for N175/6.X turbines with a total output of 224.4 MW are part of an existing framework agreement between the two companies. The contracts also include the premium service for the maintenance of the turbines for 20 years.

The N175/6.X turbines will be installed in nine different wind farms. The projects are located, among other regions, in Brandenburg, Thuringia, and North Rhine-Westphalia. The construction and commissioning of the turbines will take place depending on the project and site starting from 2027. The turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a height of 179 meters.

Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group, comments on the renewed orders as follows: “In a market environment that has become more challenging, we are making good progress with the realization of our project pipeline. The turbines we use are one of the factors contributing to the profitability of our projects. With this order, UKA has firmly ordered an additional 224 MW from our premium partner Nordex. We look forward to the upcoming realization of the projects behind this order.”

“These latest orders further deepen the successful collaboration between the Nordex Group and UKA. We are pleased that UKA has once again chosen our most powerful wind turbines from our portfolio and is also opting for a large hub height of 179 meters with the N175/6.X for these projects,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

About UKA

As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) parks. It is shaping a sustainable electricity supply in Germany, Europe, and America: independent of fossil energy imports, with low electricity generation costs, and in an environmentally friendly manner. UKA is an owner-managed company and has pursued a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. Its employees are dedicated to achieving the best possible results for their projects—always according to the highest standards of quality and profitability.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


06.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2254752

 
End of News EQS News Service

2254752  06.01.2026 CET/CEST

