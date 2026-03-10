EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders from wpd totaling nearly 280 MW in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Hamburg, 10 March 2026. Long-standing customer wpd has ordered 40 turbines from the Nordex Group for nine projects in Germany. The total capacity of the orders amounts to 279,2 MW. The orders also each include a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years.

The Nordex Group is supplying a total of 36 N163/6.X wind turbines as well as four N175/6.X turbines. The turbines are intended for various wind farms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, and Lower Saxony.

All turbines will be installed on hybrid towers: For the N163 turbines, a hub height of 164 meters is planned, while the N175 turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a height of 179 meters. Delivery and installation of the turbines for the respective projects are scheduled for 2027. Afterwards, the turbines will mainly be operated in the 7 MW mode.

“wpd's decision to select our technology again—this time including the N175/6.X turbines—after their significant order of nearly 126 MW in September 2025, is a strong endorsement of both our team's capabilities and our technological competence. We are very pleased to continue our successful partnership, which has grown over many years," says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

About wpd

wpd is one of the world's leading developers and operators (IRPP) of wind and solar farms. Founded in 1996, the company plans, finances, builds and operates wind farms and solar parks in 32 countries. The IRPP business comprises projects in the company's own portfolio with a total capacity of 3,644 MW. Thanks to its growing expertise, the company is a reliable partner for power purchase agreements (PPAs). wpd is steadily expanding its activities in its home market of Germany and internationally in Europe, Asia, North America and South America and has a project pipeline of a total of 38,545 MW of onshore wind and 8,015 MW of solar energy.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

