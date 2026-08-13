Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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13.08.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders totaling 82 MW from EFG Energy Farming Group in Lower Saxony, Germany
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 13 August 2026. The Nordex Group has received orders from the EFG Energy Farming Group for the supply and installation of a total of twelve wind turbines for several citizen wind projects in Lower Saxony. The “Erlte-Endel” project in the district of Vechta and the “Bad Essen” project cluster in the district of Osnabrück together comprise an installed capacity of around 82 MW. The contracts each include a Premium Service agreement for 20 years.
For the “Erlte-Endel” wind farm, the Nordex Group will supply and install five N175/6.X turbines on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 meters.
For the “Bad Essen” wind farm cluster, the Nordex Group will install a total of seven wind turbines. These will include five N175/6.X turbines on 179-meter towers and two N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 meters. The project cluster comprises four wind energy projects: Langewiesen-Nord, Langewiesen-Süd, Rabber Wiesen and the Wimmerbruch repowering project.
Initial infrastructure work is scheduled to begin at the end of 2026. Installation of the wind turbines in both project areas is planned for 2027. The turbines are scheduled to be commissioned in spring 2028.
The wind farms developed by the EFG Energy Farming Group will be operated by landowners and regional citizen wind companies.
“With the wind farms in Erlte-Endel – in the municipality of Visbek – and Bad Essen, we are implementing two projects together with Nordex that demonstrate how wind energy use and regional value creation can go hand in hand. Landowners and community energy companies have been involved from the outset, ensuring that the energy transition remains firmly anchored locally,” says Reiner Borgmeyer, Managing Director of EFG Energy-Farming Holding GmbH.
“These two projects are exemplary of the successful combination of regional commitment and modern wind energy technology. Together with our long-standing customer, the EFG Energy Farming Group, we are creating wind farms that not only make an important contribution to the energy transition, but also enable reliable and sustainable electricity generation for many years to come thanks to their high efficiency,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.
About the EFG Energy Farming Group
The EFG Energy Farming Group, based in Bad Essen, has been developing, planning and implementing wind energy projects in Germany for many years. The company supports projects from site development and permitting through to implementation, relying on close cooperation with landowners, municipalities and regional citizen wind companies.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2378006
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378006 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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