EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders totalling 700 MW from UKA in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders totalling 700 MW from UKA in Germany



07.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 7 July 2026. At the end of June, the Nordex Group received orders totalling around 700 MW from the wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG). The orders cover 100 N175/6.X and N163/6.X turbines with a rated capacity of 7 MW for several projects across various German federal states.

In addition to the turbine deliveries, the orders include comprehensive service and maintenance agreements over several years to ensure the long-term reliable and efficient operation of the turbines.

Gernot Gauglitz, CEO of the UKA Group, comments: “With these orders, we are consistently continuing the implementation of our strong project pipeline. The successful awards in the August 2025 and February 2026 renewable energy auction rounds provide the basis for this next major tranche. UKA is clearly on track to install 1 gigawatt of wind energy capacity in a single calendar year - and these orders are further decisive steps along this path.”

“We are very pleased about these renewed orders from our long-standing partner UKA. With these contracts for 100 wind turbines and a total capacity of around 700 megawatts, we are underlining the strength of our long-term business relationship. UKA is one of our most important and reliable partners, and we are proud that our proven Delta4000 turbines will make a significant contribution to the implementation of UKA’s ambitious expansion targets”, says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

About UKA

As an energy park developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates and sells wind and photovoltaic parks, supplemented by battery storage systems. It is shaping a future-proof electricity supply in Germany, Europe and the Americas: independent of fossil energy imports, with low levelized costs of electricity and in a climate-friendly manner. The UKA Group is an owner-managed company and has pursued a long-term business approach since it was founded in 1999. Its employees are committed to achieving the best possible results for their projects — based on the highest standards of quality and economic efficiency. They consistently drive projects forward, even when external circumstances require patience and perseverance.

In Germany, the UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies. An impressive project pipeline of currently 1.6 GW of onshore wind energy under construction in its home market alone underlines its implementation strength.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com