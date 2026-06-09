EQS-News: Nordex Group records 155 MW of new orders in Southern Europe and Türkiye

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group records 155 MW of new orders in Southern Europe and Türkiye



09.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 9 June 2026. In the past weeks, the Nordex Group secured new orders totalling 155 MW in multiple South Europe countries and additional further ones also again in Türkiye. The contracts include the supply and installation of 34 wind turbines.

The contracts cover Delta and Delta 4000 Series turbines, each configured to match the specific wind conditions and site requirements of its project location.

All contracts are accompanied by multi-year service and maintenance agreements, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and high availability of the turbines.

The projects will be installed and commissioned between spring 2027 and early 2028.

The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com