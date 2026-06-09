Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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09.06.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group records 155 MW of new orders in Southern Europe and Türkiye

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group records 155 MW of new orders in Southern Europe and Türkiye

09.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 9 June 2026. In the past weeks, the Nordex Group secured new orders totalling 155 MW in multiple South Europe countries and additional further ones also again in Türkiye. The contracts include the supply and installation of 34 wind turbines.

The contracts cover Delta and Delta 4000 Series turbines, each configured to match the specific wind conditions and site requirements of its project location.

All contracts are accompanied by multi-year service and maintenance agreements, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and high availability of the turbines.

The projects will be installed and commissioned between spring 2027 and early 2028.

The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2341572

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341572  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

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