Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
09.06.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group records 155 MW of new orders in Southern Europe and Türkiye
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 9 June 2026. In the past weeks, the Nordex Group secured new orders totalling 155 MW in multiple South Europe countries and additional further ones also again in Türkiye. The contracts include the supply and installation of 34 wind turbines.
The contracts cover Delta and Delta 4000 Series turbines, each configured to match the specific wind conditions and site requirements of its project location.
All contracts are accompanied by multi-year service and maintenance agreements, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and high availability of the turbines.
The projects will be installed and commissioned between spring 2027 and early 2028.
The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341572
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341572 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group verbucht Neuaufträge über 155 MW in Südeuropa und in der Türkei (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group records 155 MW of new orders in Southern Europe and Türkiye (EQS Group)
|
08.06.26
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX zeigt sich am Montagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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08.06.26
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08.06.26
|Nordex-Aktie stärker: Neuer Heimatmarkt-Auftrag über 255 Megawatt (Dow Jones)
|
08.06.26
|TecDAX-Papier Nordex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nordex von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.06.26
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|
08.06.26
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 255 MW aus Deutschland (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordex AG
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.05.26
|Nordex Buy
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|Nordex Underperform
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|29.04.26
|Nordex Buy
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|28.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.05.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
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|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|40,44
|0,40%