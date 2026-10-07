Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
07.10.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group records 389 MW of new orders in Türkiye
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 7 October 2026. In the past weeks of September, the Nordex Group secured several new orders totalling 389 MW in Türkiye - one of its main markets. The contracts include the supply and installation of 56 wind turbines of the Delta4000 series. Each contract also includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement designed to support high turbine availability and efficient, reliable operation over the long term.
Each turbine type and configuration has been selected to meet the specific wind conditions, technical requirements and site characteristics of the respective project, including energy storage. This tailored approach supports efficient and reliable energy generation across the different locations.
Installation and commissioning of the projects are scheduled to take place in stages, beginning in the course of 2027 and continuing through to 2028, in line with the respective project timelines.
Ender Özatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Middle East of the Nordex Group, says: “These new orders underline the continued confidence of our customers in Nordex and further strengthen our market leading position in Türkiye, one of our key markets. With turbine configurations tailored to the specific requirements of each site and comprehensive long-term service agreements, we will support our customers in delivering reliable, high-yield wind projects and advancing Türkiye’s renewable energy ambitions.”
The names of the customers and projects are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2411224
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411224 07.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:56
|Nordex liefert Turbinen mit 389 MW Leistung in die Türkei (Dow Jones)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält in der Türkei neue Aufträge über 389 MW (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group records 389 MW of new orders in Türkiye (EQS Group)
|
06.10.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: Schlussendlich Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.26
|Aktie im Fokus: Nordex holt zusätzliche Windkraft-Aufträge über 228 Megawatt (dpa-AFX)
|
06.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.26
|MDAX aktuell: Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
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|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
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|30.09.26
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|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|RBC Capital Markets
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|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.26
|Nordex Underperform
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|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Nordex Equal Weight
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|Nordex Market-Perform
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|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
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|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|35,80
|-1,32%
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