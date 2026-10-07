Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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07.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group records 389 MW of new orders in Türkiye

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group records 389 MW of new orders in Türkiye

07.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 7 October 2026. In the past weeks of September, the Nordex Group secured several new orders totalling 389 MW in Türkiye - one of its main markets. The contracts include the supply and installation of 56 wind turbines of the Delta4000 series. Each contract also includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement designed to support high turbine availability and efficient, reliable operation over the long term.

Each turbine type and configuration has been selected to meet the specific wind conditions, technical requirements and site characteristics of the respective project, including energy storage. This tailored approach supports efficient and reliable energy generation across the different locations.

Installation and commissioning of the projects are scheduled to take place in stages, beginning in the course of 2027 and continuing through to 2028, in line with the respective project timelines.

Ender Özatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Middle East of the Nordex Group, says: “These new orders underline the continued confidence of our customers in Nordex and further strengthen our market leading position in Türkiye, one of our key markets. With turbine configurations tailored to the specific requirements of each site and comprehensive long-term service agreements, we will support our customers in delivering reliable, high-yield wind projects and advancing Türkiye’s renewable energy ambitions.”

The names of the customers and projects are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2411224

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411224  07.10.2026 CET/CEST

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