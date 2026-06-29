Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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29.06.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group scores 325 MW order in the US

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group scores 325 MW order in the US

29.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group scores 325 MW order in the US

Hamburg, Germany / United States, June 29, 2026. The Nordex Group has secured another project in the United States with a total capacity of 325 MW. The order comprises 55 turbines of type N163/5.X. The customer and project names have not been disclosed.

“Contributing to a strong, locally rooted U.S. energy sector and serving our customers with ‘Made in USA’ products, manufactured in Iowa and built on proven technology is a real privilege,” says Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America.

With its Delta4000 technology, the Nordex Group provides a highly reliable and efficient solution for large-scale wind projects in North America, supporting customers in optimizing energy yield under diverse site conditions.

 

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2355122

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355122  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

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