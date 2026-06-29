EQS-News: Nordex Group scores 325 MW order in the US

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group scores 325 MW order in the US



29.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Nordex Group scores 325 MW order in the US

Hamburg, Germany / United States, June 29, 2026. The Nordex Group has secured another project in the United States with a total capacity of 325 MW. The order comprises 55 turbines of type N163/5.X. The customer and project names have not been disclosed.

“Contributing to a strong, locally rooted U.S. energy sector and serving our customers with ‘Made in USA’ products, manufactured in Iowa and built on proven technology is a real privilege,” says Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America.

With its Delta4000 technology, the Nordex Group provides a highly reliable and efficient solution for large-scale wind projects in North America, supporting customers in optimizing energy yield under diverse site conditions.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com