EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 175 MW of new orders in France, Portugal and Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures 175 MW of new orders in France, Portugal and Spain



30.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 30 September 2026. The Nordex Group has secured new orders totalling 175 MW across three European wind energy markets: France, Portugal and Spain. The contracts comprise the supply and installation of 34 wind turbines and include comprehensive multi-year service agreements designed to ensure high technical availability and long-term energy production.

The names of the customers and wind farms are not disclosed.

The orders include eight N175/6.X turbines, four N163/6.X turbines, four N149/4.X turbines, nine N133/4.8 turbines, and nine N131/3.6 turbines. The turbine configurations selected for the projects reflect the diversity of wind conditions and permit processes found across the three countries.

All projects are scheduled for installation and commissioning between 2027 and 2028.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com