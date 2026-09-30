Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
30.09.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 175 MW of new orders in France, Portugal and Spain
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 30 September 2026. The Nordex Group has secured new orders totalling 175 MW across three European wind energy markets: France, Portugal and Spain. The contracts comprise the supply and installation of 34 wind turbines and include comprehensive multi-year service agreements designed to ensure high technical availability and long-term energy production.
The names of the customers and wind farms are not disclosed.
The orders include eight N175/6.X turbines, four N163/6.X turbines, four N149/4.X turbines, nine N133/4.8 turbines, and nine N131/3.6 turbines. The turbine configurations selected for the projects reflect the diversity of wind conditions and permit processes found across the three countries.
All projects are scheduled for installation and commissioning between 2027 and 2028.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2407092
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2407092 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:55
|Nordex sichert sich weitere Aufträge über 175 Megawatt (dpa-AFX)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group sichert sich neue Aufträge über 175 MW in Frankreich, Portugal und Spanien (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 175 MW of new orders in France, Portugal and Spain (EQS Group)
|
29.09.26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
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|
29.09.26
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 42 MW order from Navaris in Germany (EQS Group)
|
29.09.26
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|
28.09.26
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|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
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|21.08.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
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|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.08.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|38,96
|0,67%