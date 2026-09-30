Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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30.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 175 MW of new orders in France, Portugal and Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures 175 MW of new orders in France, Portugal and Spain

30.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 30 September 2026. The Nordex Group has secured new orders totalling 175 MW across three European wind energy markets: France, Portugal and Spain. The contracts comprise the supply and installation of 34 wind turbines and include comprehensive multi-year service agreements designed to ensure high technical availability and long-term energy production.

The names of the customers and wind farms are not disclosed.

The orders include eight N175/6.X turbines, four N163/6.X turbines, four N149/4.X turbines, nine N133/4.8 turbines, and nine N131/3.6 turbines. The turbine configurations selected for the projects reflect the diversity of wind conditions and permit processes found across the three countries.

All projects are scheduled for installation and commissioning between 2027 and 2028.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2407092

 
End of News EQS News Service

2407092  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

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