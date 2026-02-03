EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 189 MW order from OX2 in Sweden

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures 189 MW order from OX2 in Sweden



03.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 3 February 2026. The Nordex Group has received a new order from the Swedish renewable energy company OX2 for the supply and installation of wind turbines for the Fageråsen Wind Farm in Sweden. The order comprises 27 Nordex N163/6.X turbines, which will be installed on 119-meter tubular steel towers, representing a total installed capacity of 189 MW.

The wind turbines will feature cold-climate modifications, which are standard in the Nordic region, and will be fitted with Nordex’s Advanced Anti-Icing System. This ensures reliable and forecastable performance, leading to optimized revenue generation even in the harsh winter weather conditions at the site.

As part of the contract, Nordex will also provide a full-scope Premium Service contract with a production-based availability warranty for the turbines for a duration of up to 25 years.

“This new order provides a great opportunity to further foster the excellent relationship and strong cooperation between Nordex and OX2 in the Nordic region. With the N163/6.X and its cold-climate package including the Advanced Anti Icing System, we are delivering yet again our tried, tested and highly efficient solutions tailored to the demanding conditions in Sweden” says Till Junge, Vice President Region Nordic of the Nordex Group.

The Fageråsen wind farm will be built in the municipality of Malung-Sälen, located southwest of Malung in the Dalarna region of Sweden. The project is planned to become operational in early 2028. First component deliveries for the foundation construction are planned to start already in 2026, with wind turbine installation activities commencing in 2027.

The Fageråsen project further strengthens the cooperation between Nordex and OX2 throughout the Nordics and highlights Nordex’s strong position in cold-climate markets with long-term service solutions.

About OX2 AB

OX2 is a leading renewable energy company that operates a large and diverse project portfolio across all major technologies, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, and storage. The total portfolio including development, construction, asset management and operations amounts to about 33 GW. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy solutions, such as hydrogen. OX2 is present in 6 markets across Europe, and Australia. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is owned by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investors. www.ox2.com.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com