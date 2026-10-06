Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
06.10.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 6 October 2026. End of September, the Nordex Group received several orders for the supply and installation of 35 wind turbines for projects in multiple countries in Europe. Together, the turbines will provide a total capacity of around 228 MW. The contracts include a Service of the turbines for the duration of up to 25 years.
The name of the customers and projects are not disclosed.
The N175/6.X, N163/6.X and N149/4.X turbines are ideally suited to the wind conditions in the respective regions, combining high energy yields with operational flexibility. Further, some turbines will be delivered in the cold-climate configuration and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing system (AIS). By helping the turbines remain operational during active icing conditions and reducing associated production losses by up to 80%, AIS can support higher winter energy output and help preserve value capture by enabling generation during periods when electricity demand and market prices may be comparatively high.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2410488
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410488 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
08:09
|Nordex verbucht Aufträge mit 228 MW Gesamtleistung in Europa (Dow Jones)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group sichert sich Aufträge über 228 MW in Süd-, Mittel- und Osteuropa (EQS Group)
|
05.10.26
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|
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|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt ab (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
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Analysen zu Nordex AG
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.26
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.09.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.06.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|36,72
|-1,24%