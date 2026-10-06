EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe



06.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 6 October 2026. End of September, the Nordex Group received several orders for the supply and installation of 35 wind turbines for projects in multiple countries in Europe. Together, the turbines will provide a total capacity of around 228 MW. The contracts include a Service of the turbines for the duration of up to 25 years.

The name of the customers and projects are not disclosed.

The N175/6.X, N163/6.X and N149/4.X turbines are ideally suited to the wind conditions in the respective regions, combining high energy yields with operational flexibility. Further, some turbines will be delivered in the cold-climate configuration and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing system (AIS). By helping the turbines remain operational during active icing conditions and reducing associated production losses by up to 80%, AIS can support higher winter energy output and help preserve value capture by enabling generation during periods when electricity demand and market prices may be comparatively high.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com