Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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06.10.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe

06.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 October 2026. End of September, the Nordex Group received several orders for the supply and installation of 35 wind turbines for projects in multiple countries in Europe. Together, the turbines will provide a total capacity of around 228 MW. The contracts include a Service of the turbines for the duration of up to 25 years.

The name of the customers and projects are not disclosed.

The N175/6.X, N163/6.X and N149/4.X turbines are ideally suited to the wind conditions in the respective regions, combining high energy yields with operational flexibility. Further, some turbines will be delivered in the cold-climate configuration and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing system (AIS). By helping the turbines remain operational during active icing conditions and reducing associated production losses by up to 80%, AIS can support higher winter energy output and help preserve value capture by enabling generation during periods when electricity demand and market prices may be comparatively high.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2410488

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410488  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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