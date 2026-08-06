Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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06.08.2026 07:30:24

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures a major order in Türkiye totalling 525 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures a major order in Türkiye totalling 525 MW

06.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 August 2026. The Nordex Group has received a new order in Türkiye from Türkerler Holding for a total capacity of around 525 MW. The contract covers the supply and installation of 72 N175/6.X turbines and also includes a 10-year Premium Service agreement with an extension possibility up to 25 years.

The order is for the YEKA-5 R25 Sivas wind project in Sivas, where 72 units from the Delta4000 series will be installed with 108 meters hub height. Installation of the first turbine is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2027. Thanks to good and consistent wind conditions, the site offers ideal conditions for the N175/6.X.

With this order, the Nordex Group is further strengthening its position in the Turkish wind market with a cumulative market share of 34 %.

Türkerler Holding is a regular customer for the Nordex Group and is active in construction, energy, healthcare, real estate development, renewable energy, electricity distribution and trading, public-private partnership projects, and textiles.

Ender Özatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Middle East of the Nordex Group, says: “Türkerler Holding has placed its trust in the Nordex Group and has chosen us as its partner for the biggest single turbine deal in the Turkish wind energy market, and we sincerely thank the company for that. We are delighted to support Türkerler Holding’s ambitious growth in renewable energy. Following our success in earlier YEKA projects, this order once again demonstrates the competitiveness of our N175/6.X technology, our strong local supply chain, and the confidence customers place in our team and technology.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


06.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2377084

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377084  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

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