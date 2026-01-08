EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new orders totalling 246 MW in Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures new orders totalling 246 MW in Spain



08.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 8 January 2026. At the end of 2025, the Nordex Group also received several new orders from leading independent power producers in Spain. A total of 38 wind turbines of various types with a combined capacity of 245.8 MW will be installed in the provinces of Teruel, Navarra, Burgos and León.

Projects in the province of Teruel will utilize N163/6.X wind turbines along with a single N175/6.X turbine. In Navarra, the installations will include N163/6.X, N133/4800, and N163/5.X turbines, while a project in Burgos will be outfitted with N149/5.X turbines.

Further, Nadara, one of Europe’s largest independent power producers (IPP) of onshore wind, ordered 12 N163/6.X turbines for a wind farm located in the province of León. The project Castillo 1 will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027. The wind farm will be operated with 75 MW. It is the first wind energy project of Nadara in Spain.

“We are proud to welcome Nadara as a new partner in Spain and to support their entry into the Spanish wind energy market,” says Francisco Cejudo, Director Sales Spain at the Nordex Group. “This project highlights the strength of our Delta4000 platform and our ability to deliver tailored solutions for diverse wind conditions. Through all new projects the Nordex Group further consolidates its presence within the Spanish market, where in 2025 it again maintains a leading position regarding new orders."

Each order includes a long-term Premium Service contract to ensure high availability and optimal energy yields.

The names of the other customers and wind farms are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com