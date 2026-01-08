Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
08.01.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new orders totalling 246 MW in Spain
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 8 January 2026. At the end of 2025, the Nordex Group also received several new orders from leading independent power producers in Spain. A total of 38 wind turbines of various types with a combined capacity of 245.8 MW will be installed in the provinces of Teruel, Navarra, Burgos and León.
Projects in the province of Teruel will utilize N163/6.X wind turbines along with a single N175/6.X turbine. In Navarra, the installations will include N163/6.X, N133/4800, and N163/5.X turbines, while a project in Burgos will be outfitted with N149/5.X turbines.
Further, Nadara, one of Europe’s largest independent power producers (IPP) of onshore wind, ordered 12 N163/6.X turbines for a wind farm located in the province of León. The project Castillo 1 will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027. The wind farm will be operated with 75 MW. It is the first wind energy project of Nadara in Spain.
“We are proud to welcome Nadara as a new partner in Spain and to support their entry into the Spanish wind energy market,” says Francisco Cejudo, Director Sales Spain at the Nordex Group. “This project highlights the strength of our Delta4000 platform and our ability to deliver tailored solutions for diverse wind conditions. Through all new projects the Nordex Group further consolidates its presence within the Spanish market, where in 2025 it again maintains a leading position regarding new orders."
Each order includes a long-term Premium Service contract to ensure high availability and optimal energy yields.
The names of the other customers and wind farms are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2256272
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2256272 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
08.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|EQS-News: Nordex Group sichert sich neue Aufträge über insgesamt 246 MW in Spanien (EQS Group)
|
08.01.26
|EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new orders totalling 246 MW in Spain (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX beendet die Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Nordex-Aktie gewinnt: Weitere Aufträge in der Pipeline (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|A44 gesperrt - Problem mit Windrad von Nordex (dpa-AFX)