Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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04.08.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new U.S. orders totaling more than 480 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures new U.S. orders totaling more than 480 MW

04.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg / Chicago, 4 August 2026. The Nordex Group has secured three new orders in the United States with a combined capacity of more than 480 MW. The contracts comprise the supply of 81 N163/5.X turbines.

The names of the customers and of the projects are not being disclosed.

The projects will be delivered in accordance with customer-specific requirements and further strengthen the Nordex Group’s presence in the U.S. market.

“These new orders reflect once again the trust our customers place in Nordex and in our ability to deliver and service projects reliably and efficiently. We are grateful for that confidence. Driven by strong customer partnerships, the dedicated execution and service capabilities of our teams, and our robust manufacturing capabilities, we are seeing continued momentum in this region,” says Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America. “Our focus remains on delivering value and supporting our customers’ long-term energy goals.”

The new orders will be manufactured in the Nordex Group’s production plant in Iowa.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2376322

 
End of News EQS News Service

2376322  04.08.2026 CET/CEST

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