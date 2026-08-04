Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
04.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new U.S. orders totaling more than 480 MW
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg / Chicago, 4 August 2026. The Nordex Group has secured three new orders in the United States with a combined capacity of more than 480 MW. The contracts comprise the supply of 81 N163/5.X turbines.
The names of the customers and of the projects are not being disclosed.
The projects will be delivered in accordance with customer-specific requirements and further strengthen the Nordex Group’s presence in the U.S. market.
“These new orders reflect once again the trust our customers place in Nordex and in our ability to deliver and service projects reliably and efficiently. We are grateful for that confidence. Driven by strong customer partnerships, the dedicated execution and service capabilities of our teams, and our robust manufacturing capabilities, we are seeing continued momentum in this region,” says Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America. “Our focus remains on delivering value and supporting our customers’ long-term energy goals.”
The new orders will be manufactured in the Nordex Group’s production plant in Iowa.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2376322
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376322 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
08:20
|Nordex erhält Aufträge über mehr als 480 MW aus den USA (Dow Jones)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new U.S. orders totaling more than 480 MW (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Die Nordex Group erhält neue Aufträge über mehr als 480 MW aus den USA (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Mittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: So performt der MDAX am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26