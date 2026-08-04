EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new U.S. orders totaling more than 480 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures new U.S. orders totaling more than 480 MW



04.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg / Chicago, 4 August 2026. The Nordex Group has secured three new orders in the United States with a combined capacity of more than 480 MW. The contracts comprise the supply of 81 N163/5.X turbines.

The names of the customers and of the projects are not being disclosed.

The projects will be delivered in accordance with customer-specific requirements and further strengthen the Nordex Group’s presence in the U.S. market.

“These new orders reflect once again the trust our customers place in Nordex and in our ability to deliver and service projects reliably and efficiently. We are grateful for that confidence. Driven by strong customer partnerships, the dedicated execution and service capabilities of our teams, and our robust manufacturing capabilities, we are seeing continued momentum in this region,” says Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America. “Our focus remains on delivering value and supporting our customers’ long-term energy goals.”

The new orders will be manufactured in the Nordex Group’s production plant in Iowa.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com