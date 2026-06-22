Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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22.06.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new US orders totaling 484 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures new US orders totaling 484 MW

22.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

Nordex Group secures new US orders totaling 484 MW

 

Hamburg, Germany / United States, June 22, 2026. The Nordex Group has received three new orders in the United States totaling 484 megawatts (MW), underlining the continued momentum of the company’s business in the region.

 

One order covers 32 N133/4.8 turbines, adding up to a total capacity of approx. 154 MW. The two other orders are for projects with a total capacity of approx. 350 MW, comprising of 56 turbines of the N163/5.X type.  

The names of the three customers and the projects are not disclosed.

 

“These projects clearly demonstrate the trust our customers place in Nordex technology and execution capabilities,” said Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America. “They are a clear signal that our momentum in the region continues to accelerate. With our proven turbine technology and local supply chain, we remain well positioned to support our customers in delivering large-scale wind projects across North America.”

 

About the Nordex Group

 

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE

Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


22.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2349342

 
End of News EQS News Service

2349342  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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