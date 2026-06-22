Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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22.06.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new US orders totaling 484 MW
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
PRESS RELEASE
Nordex Group secures new US orders totaling 484 MW
Hamburg, Germany / United States, June 22, 2026. The Nordex Group has received three new orders in the United States totaling 484 megawatts (MW), underlining the continued momentum of the company’s business in the region.
One order covers 32 N133/4.8 turbines, adding up to a total capacity of approx. 154 MW. The two other orders are for projects with a total capacity of approx. 350 MW, comprising of 56 turbines of the N163/5.X type.
The names of the three customers and the projects are not disclosed.
“These projects clearly demonstrate the trust our customers place in Nordex technology and execution capabilities,” said Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America. “They are a clear signal that our momentum in the region continues to accelerate. With our proven turbine technology and local supply chain, we remain well positioned to support our customers in delivering large-scale wind projects across North America.”
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact person for press:
Felix Losada
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com
Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com
22.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2349342
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2349342 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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