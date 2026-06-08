Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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08.06.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures orders totalling 255 MW from Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures orders totalling 255 MW from Germany

08.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 8 June 2026. In the first two months of the second quarter, the Nordex Group secured new orders from Germany totalling around 255 MW. The orders comprise 14 wind energy projects with a total of 39 turbines.

Customers ordered 19 turbines of the N163/6.X type, eleven turbines of the N175/6.X type, and nine N149 turbines. All contracts also include service and maintenance agreements to ensure the long-term reliable operation of the turbines.

One of the new orders is for a 35 MW project from the Rheine-Catenhorn community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia. For the wind farm, the Group will supply and install five N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 metres. The order was awarded in cooperation with the project developer BBWind.

The wind farm will be realized as a community wind project and underlines the growing importance of local participation models for the further expansion of wind energy in Germany. Community wind farms enable municipalities and local residents to participate directly in the revenues generated by the wind farms while also benefiting from modern, efficient turbine technology.

“Community wind farms play a central role in Germany’s energy transition. They combine economic benefits with local acceptance and enable people in the vicinity to participate directly in the energy transition,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group. “We are very pleased to implement another project together with BBWind in this important segment and thus further advance the expansion of wind energy.”

Michael Schlüß, Managing Director of BBWind, adds: “For us as specialists in community wind projects, Nordex is an important and experienced partner within our manufacturer network.”

Nordex and BBWind have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration in North Rhine-Westphalia since 2014. Together, the two companies have already connected a total of 26 Nordex turbines from the Delta and Delta4000 series to the grid, representing more than 100 MW of installed capacity. In recent months, the Nordex Group has also received orders from BBWind for 78 MW exclusively for community wind farms in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The names of the other customers and the wind farms are not being disclosed. The construction and commissioning of all wind projects are planned between summer 2027 and spring 2028.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340678

 
End of News EQS News Service

2340678  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

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