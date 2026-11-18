Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
18.11.2026 09:05:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group signs framework agreements with Vattenfall for onshore wind projects in Germany and the UK
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Contract/Alliance
Hamburg, 18 November 2026. The Nordex Group has signed two framework agreements with Vattenfall covering their future onshore wind projects in Germany and the United Kingdom.
The agreements strengthen the long-term cooperation between the two companies and enable the Nordex Group as supplier of wind turbines to contribute its technology and project expertise earlier in Vattenfall’s onshore wind projects.
The agreements will initially run for three years until 2029, with an option to extend them for a further two years. The cooperation focuses on aligning project requirements and wind turbine configurations, increasing standardization and exchanging expertise in areas including technological innovation, sustainability, supply chains and operational excellence.
This closer coordination is intended to support efficient project development and provide both companies with a greater visibility for forward-looking capacity and execution planning.
“Our framework agreements with Vattenfall in Germany and the UK mark an important step in strengthening our long-term cooperation. By combining our technology and project expertise from an early stage, we can develop competitive and sustainable solutions tailored to the requirements of each site. The framework also creates a sound basis for reliable planning and efficient implementation. We look forward to advancing future onshore wind projects with Vattenfall in two important European markets,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2436812
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436812 18.11.2026 CET/CEST
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